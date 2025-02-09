Kosovo votes for new parliament and Cabinet to lead stalled normalization ties with Serbia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kosovo will hold a parliamentary election on Sunday considered a key test for Prime Minister Albin Kurti whose governing party achieved a landslide win four years ago.

This is the first time since independence in 2008 that Kosovo’s parliament has completed a full four-year mandate. It is the ninth parliamentary vote in Kosovo since the end of the 1998-1999 war between Serbian government forces and ethnic Albanian separatists that pushed Serbian forces out following a 78-day NATO air campaign. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s independence, proclaimed in 2008.

The vote will determine who will lead the Kosovo side in negotiations on normalizing ties with Serbia, which stalled again last year. Those talks brokered by the U.S. and the European Union did not figure high on any party’s agenda.

Some 2 million eligible voters are to cast their ballots in 941 polling stations. They will elect 120 lawmakers among almost 600 candidates from 27 political groupings. One independent candidate is also running.

The Kosovar parliament has 20 seats reserved for minorities regardless of election results; 10 of which are for the Serb minority.

Kosovars abroad started voting on Saturday at 43 diplomatic missions around the world where some 20,000 voters from the nearly 100,000 of the diaspora, have physically cast their ballots. Others sent their votes by post.

Kurti’s left-wing Vetevendosje! or Self-Determination Movement Party is seen as the front-runner but is not expected to win the necessary majority to govern alone, leaving open the possibility the other two contenders join ranks if he fails to form a Cabinet.

The other contenders are the Democratic Party of Kosovo, or PDK, whose main leaders are at The Hague tribunal accused of war crimes, and the Democratic League of Kosovo, or LDK, the oldest party in the country that lost much of its support after the death in 2006 of its leader, Ibrahim Rugova.

The parties made big-ticket pledges to increase public salaries and pensions, improve education and health services, and fight poverty. However, they did not explain where the money would come from, nor how they would attract more foreign investment.

Kosovo, with a population of 1.6 million, is one of the poorest countries in Europe with an annual gross domestic product of less than 6,000 Euros per person.

Kurti has been at odds with Western powers over some Cabinet actions last year, such as a ban on using the Serbian dinar and transfers from Serbia to Kosovo's ethnic Serb minority members who depend on Belgrade's social services and payments. Washington, Brussels and the NATO-led stabilization force KFOR have urged the government in Pristina to refrain from unilateral actions, fearing the revival of inter-ethnic conflict.

The EU suspended funding for some projects almost two years ago. Brussels has set conditions for the gradual lifting of the temporary measure, linked to Kosovo taking steps to de-escalate tensions in the north, where most of the Serb minority lives.

Kosovo is also suffering after Washington imposed a 90-day freeze on funding for different projects through the U.S. Agency for International Development, which has been key in promoting the country’s growth.

KFOR has increased its presence in Kosovo after last year’s tensions and added more for the parliamentary election period.

A team of 100 observers from the European Union, 18 from the Council of Europe and about 1,600 others from international or local organizations will monitor the vote which starts at 0600 GMT and ends at 1800 GMT.