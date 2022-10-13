Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Kwasi Kwarteng says he is ‘absolutely 100%’ not resigning as chancellor

Chancellor downplays chances of U-turn

Thursday 13 October 2022 15:17
Comments
Kwasi Kwarteng says he is ‘absolutely 100%’ not resigning as chancellor

Kwasi Kwarteng has said he is “absolutely 100%” not resigning as chancellor following criticism of his budget.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon Mr Kwarteng downplayed talk of a U-turn on further measures, telling broadcasters on a trip to New York: “Our position hasn’t changed.”

The chancellor said he would come up with the medium term fiscal plan on 31st October and that “there will be more detail then”.

It comes amid reports that there are discussion on No.10 over whether to reverse aspects of the budget package, which caused market chaos and sent interest rates and the cost of government debt surging.

The government has already rowed back on a plan to cut the top rate of tax for the higher earners, but is still left with a fiscal black hole of tens of billions of pounds.

Recommended

Reversing a reduction in planned corporation tax rates has been suggested as another possible U-turn yet to come.

It follows The Independent’s revelation earlier this week that officials at 10 Downing Street are going through chancellor’s package line-by-line looking for possible climbdowns to restore financial stability.

Mr Kwarteng was speaking to broadcasters during a trip to New York for a meeting of the World Bank and the IMF – which has criticised his policies.

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in