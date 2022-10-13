Kwasi Kwarteng says he is ‘absolutely 100%’ not resigning as chancellor

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kwasi Kwarteng has said he is “absolutely 100%” not resigning as chancellor following criticism of his budget.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon Mr Kwarteng downplayed talk of a U-turn on further measures, telling broadcasters on a trip to New York: “Our position hasn’t changed.”

The chancellor said he would come up with the medium term fiscal plan on 31st October and that “there will be more detail then”.

It comes amid reports that there are discussion on No.10 over whether to reverse aspects of the budget package, which caused market chaos and sent interest rates and the cost of government debt surging.

The government has already rowed back on a plan to cut the top rate of tax for the higher earners, but is still left with a fiscal black hole of tens of billions of pounds.

Reversing a reduction in planned corporation tax rates has been suggested as another possible U-turn yet to come.

It follows The Independent’s revelation earlier this week that officials at 10 Downing Street are going through chancellor’s package line-by-line looking for possible climbdowns to restore financial stability.

Mr Kwarteng was speaking to broadcasters during a trip to New York for a meeting of the World Bank and the IMF – which has criticised his policies.

More follows...