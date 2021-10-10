Energy secretary ‘certain as he can be’ gas will stay on this winter

Kwasi Kwarteng also rules out lifting price cap early and says no green levy on bills this winter

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Sunday 10 October 2021 11:08
The government's energy secretary has said he is as "certain" as he can be that gas supplies will stay on this winter.

Speaking on Sunday morning Kwasi Kwarteng also ruled out lifting the energy price cap in the spring, a move called for by energy companies to let them raise prices.

And the cabinet minister said there would no prospect of imposing a new green levy on heating bills for at least a year during the crisis.

"I'm very committed and convinced that we will have full energy supply," Mr Kwarteng told Sky News.

"I'm as certain as I could be. Because obviously this is a global issue, we've seen right across the world real supply chain pressures, you've seen the Chinese have power blackouts, they're rationing supply, here in the UK our job is to make sure there is minimal disruption."

Mr Kwarteng last month accepted the coming winter could be difficult with rising prices and some energy firms going bust.

Asked whether a green levy would, as reported, be imposed on gas bills, he told the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show: "We're not going to do that, certainly, in the period of the next price cap."

And asked whether he was absolutely sure that the lights would stay on this winter, he said: "Yes, I am."

But it comes after Energy UK chief executive Emma Pinchbeck said that that the industry was "worried" about some of its customers.

It has been suggested that rising prices could lead to a shutdown of some commercial energy users as their operations became uneconomical.

"I don't actually know what the consequences for commercial users will be, though they are more exposed to the prices and they have to buy energy at the price we're seeing on the market and the same for some of our generators," she told Sky News.

"I will tell you our members are increasingly worried about those customers, and on top of that I think it's less clear what will happen to business customers.

"The last thing to say on this is of course when we say commercial customers, it's actually quite a big range - that's everything from your local corner shop through to manufacturers of steel.

"So I think it's right [Kwasi Kwarteng] is talking to the energy intensive users but we would also like to see a bit of a focus on commercial customers as a whole, and thinking imaginatively about each kind of commercial customers and what sort of support they might need - but yes of course, we're worried."

