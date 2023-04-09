Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Labour is thought to be planning to accuse Rishi Sunak of effectively “decriminalising” rape as the party continues its highly-controversial attack ads.

The strategy has sparked a backlash from party figures in despair about the move into “gutter politics” after a Twitter ad claimed Mr Sunak does not think child sex abusers should go to prison.

The Independent understands that members of Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet are uncomfortable with the tactic, with frontbenchers left in the dark about the messaging.

One of the next attack ads will claim the PM has “effectively decriminalised rape”, senior party sources told the Sunday Times – reporting a leaked memo to parliamentary candidates which said dirty tricks will continue.

One of Labour’s regional directors said in an email to parliamentary candidates: “This is about winning elections, winning elections so we can help people not just talk about it. Winning elections so we can lock up paedophiles and rapists, not look on in disgust.”

The memo aimed at reassuring candidates says: “We are going to be ruthless in showing how 13 years of Tory government has broken our systems and held everyone back. We’re going to be bold because that’s what it takes to win.”

Labour strategists are said to be delighted at the attention the ads have received. One party insider told the newspaper: “Nice doesn’t win elections. They have got used to Labour shirking the dirty stuff. That’s changed.”

Friday’s poster ad suggesting the PM does not think child sex abusers should go to prison was followed up by another saying: “Do you think an adult convicted of possessing a gun with intent to harm should go to prison? Rishi Sunak doesn’t.”

It was followed by another ad on Twitter saying: “Do you think thieves should go to prison? Rishi Sunak doesn’t.”

Reports emerged that Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper was not consulted about the release of the posters, with party sources telling The Observer she “had nothing to do with it”.

However, Labour sources played down the idea of a row between Sir Keir’s camp and Ms Cooper, saying she hadn’t seen the specific artwork. They said the shadow cabinet was all aware attacks were coming as part of law and order week.

While Lucy Powell, the shadow culture secretary, declined to say whether she stood by the original ad, Labour’s shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry defended the Twitter attack strategy.

Ms Thornberry acknowledged criticism – including that the social media message is “racist” – but she said the critics are “wrong”.

She told BBC Radio 4 on Saturday: “I think the truth is we do need to have a debate in this country, and Rishi Sunak is the prime minister and he is responsible for a broken justice system.”

Labour strategists saw the need to “take the gloves off” when Mr Sunak accused Mr Starmer of being on the side of people traffickers and branded him “just another lefty lawyer”.

Home secretary Suella Braverman’s claim that Labour councils failed to act on grooming gangs was described as “the moment we decided to go for it”.

Former Labour home secretary David Blunkett said on Saturday that he had been left “close to despair” by the “deeply offensive” posters – which he said marked a descent into “gutter” politics.

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell has urged his party to climb down and pull the ads, saying: “We, the Labour Party, are better than this.”

Tory MP Laura Trott hit out at the “desperate stunt” as she questioned Sir Keir’s “integrity” – calling him a “political opportunist who’s just not fit to lead the country”.

Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson said she was “pretty disgusted” by the campaign, saying: “This is not an attack ad my party would use.”