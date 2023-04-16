Labour attack ad was no mistake – and there’s more to come, Wes Streeting says

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has defiantly defended Labour’s campaign attack ad on Rishi Sunak and vowed that there is “more to come”.

Amid the major row engulfing Sir Keir Starmer’s party, the frontbencher said the accusation that the Tory prime minister did not think child sex abusers should be in prison was “not a mistake”.

And Mr Streeting said he had to “assume” Mr Sunak did not believe in jailing child sex abusers based on the record of the Conservative government.

Speaking to the Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, Mr Streeting was asked whether he believes Mr Sunak actually thinks that people who have sexually assaulted children should not go to prison.

Mr Streeting said: “I’d like to believe that the answer is no but look at the figures … Why is he allowing this to happen? And it’s perfectly reasonable to challenge a Conservative prime minister on the abysmal failure of 13 years of Conservative government.”

Pressed further on whether he believes Mr Sunak doesn’t think child sex abusers should be in prison, Mr Streeting said: “Well, I have to assume that he thinks that, because otherwise it’s either that or incompetence, isn’t it?”

The Labour frontbencher added: “Either he thinks it, which is bad, or he doesn’t think and isn’t doing anything about it, which is equally bad ... Labour is absolutely right to take the gloves off.”

On whether the advert was a mistake, the shadow health secretary said: “I don’t think it was a mistake at all. I absolutely stand by Labour’s ad – and there’s more to come. There’s more to come.”

A major dispute has enveloped Sir Keir’s party since social media ads accused the PM of failing to send child sex abusers to prison, being soft on gun crime and suggesting thieves should not be punished.

Labour MP Barry Gardiner said engaging in a “brutal slugging match of abuse, oversimplification and cheap slogans” was both morally wrong and “bad strategy”.

Writing for The Independent, he said: “If we blur the distinction between policy and person, we descend into the gutter. Child abuse is a sickening crime, not an instrument to be weaponised against a political opponent.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting says ‘more to come’ (PA Wire)

Despite senior figures and officials within the party condemning the ads, Sir Keir has stood firmly by them, arguing that they are “highlighting the failures” of the Tory government.

In a row that shows no sign of dying down, Labour MPs are expected to confront the leadership about the sex abuse attack ad at a showdown meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) on Monday evening.

The Independent understands that the disquiet extends beyond those on the left, with MPs loyal to Sir Keir using WhatsApp groups to discuss their “unease” and “exasperation” about the strategy.

The ad which accused Mr Sunak of not wanting to jail child sex abusers has caused more voters to think negatively of Labour party than a Tory poster that accused the Labour leader of being soft on crime, a new Opinium poll suggests.

The Labour advert made 17 per cent of voters feel less favourable about the Tories and 12 per cent feel less favourable to Labour, the poll for the Observer found.

The Tory advert about Sir Keir being soft on come made 9 per cent feel less favourable about Labour and 2 per cent less positive about the Tories.