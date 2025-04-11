Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The millions of benefit claimants affected by Labour’s planned changes to welfare will soon be able to have their say on the controversial package, but with one crucial catch: they aren’t allowed to talk about the planned cuts.

This is because several of the policies will not be included in the consultation, the Department for Work and Pension’s (DWP) ‘Pathways to Work’ green paper reveals, prompting campaigners and charities to label the process a “sham”.

Amounting to £4.8 billion in welfare cuts, Labour’s proposed changes would scale back some of the key health-related entitlements in the UK.

The biggest cost-cutting measure in the package are the changes to the personal independence payment (PIP) – claimed by 3.6 million people – which make up 85 per cent of the savings.

Alongside this is a freeze to the rate the Universal Credit health element for existing claimants, and the move to nearly halve it for new claimants.

But neither of these measures will be included in the DWP’s consultation, meaning disabled people will not be asked to discuss the changes at any of the sessions. In total, only half of the 22 policies proposed in the package will be in the scope of the conversations.

Those interested in sharing their views have been invited to attend one of 15 in-person or online sessions which will be taking place across the UK for 12 weeks, from April to June.

Announcing the start of the consultation on Monday, social security and disability minister, Sir Stephen Timms said: “We inherited a broken welfare system, which incentivises ill-health, locks people out of work and isn’t fit for a future in which so many of us will face long-term health conditions.

“We want a system that genuinely works for disabled people and those with health conditions, as well as the country and the economy, and we want to hear their views and voices at the heart of the new system.

“I encourage people to engage so they can have their say as we listen, learn and deliver support which will help millions into work, put welfare spending on a more sustainable path, and unlock growth as part of our Plan for Change.”

But a coalition of 21 groups called the Disabled People’s Organisation (DPO) Forum has now written an open letter to work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall raising “serious concerns with the human rights implications” of the consultation process.

The letter, signed by Disability Rights UK and Amnesty International, says the DWP has clearly already decided on some of the most substantial policies in the package, going against the Cabinet Office’s own rules on consultations.

It adds that it is also concerned about its delay in publishing accessible versions of the paper, as well as the possibility that MPs will be voting on the policies without being able to see an analysis of how they will help people into work.

“In short, the consultation is essentially a sham – it removes our rights as Disabled people to take part in civic society,” the signatories say, adding that Labour must “ensure that all proposals are open to consultation and public scrutiny, and reissue consultation questions which cover all policy proposals within the paper (not just those that DWP have chosen to include).”

open image in gallery Labour’s own assessment of the welfare reforms found that they will put 250,000 more people into poverty – including 50,000 children ( Getty )

In January, the High Court found that a consultation on changes welfare health assessments that were proposed by the previous Conservative government were unlawful due to being “unfair and misleading.”

In his judgement, Mr Justice Calver said the eight-week consultation was “rushed” and “unfair,” finding it failed to reflect the “substantial” loss of benefits many claimants would have faced as a result of the planned changes.

He added it gave the “misleading impression” that the plans were about supporting people into work when cutting welfare spending was likely the “central basis”.

Responding to the judgement at the time, Labour said it would ‘address its shortcomings’ at its own consultation. However, the DPO Forum writes that it notes“striking similarities to this process in the green paper with serious concerns.”

A DWP spokesperson said: “We have set out a sweeping package of reforms to health and disability benefits to make urgent changes so people are genuinely supported into work, while putting the welfare system on a more sustainable footing, so that the safety net is always there to protect those who need it most.

“The publication of all accessible versions triggered the start of the official consultation, providing everyone with 12 weeks to respond.

“We encourage people to engage with the consultation, so a wide range of voices are reflected in the responses we receive.”