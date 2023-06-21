Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brexit: Labour says it will be ‘pragmatic’ and not rejoin EU single market or customs union

‘Mistaken’ to think hard Brexit can be reversed by next government, Lammy warns

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Wednesday 21 June 2023 10:25
Comments

Keir Starmer says that the Labour Party wants to ‘make Brexit work’

A Labour government will be "pragmatic" in its dealings with the EU and rejoin neither the single market nor customs union, the shadow foreign secretary has said.

Speaking at a trade conference on Wednesday David Lammy said it was "mistaken" to believe the next government could bring Britain back into Brussels' orbit.

It comes after Keir Starmer said membership of the single market and customs union - which are required for free movement and seamless trade with the bloc - were a "red line" for him.

Mr Lammy told the Trade Unlocked conference that Britain’s relationship with Europe was of “fundamental importance to our future”.

But he said he would “be honest” about Labour’s intentions, adding: "The next Labour government will not rejoin the EU single market or customs union.

Recommended

"I know that disappoints some people here today. But I’ve spent the last 18 months travelling around Europe, meeting counterparts, building relationships, talking to our sister parties.

"It’s mistaken to think that after such a messy divorce it is possible to propose marriage again even before two ex-partners have gone on a date.

"The next Labour government will be focused on what is pragmatic, turning the page on the era of acrimony that this government has overseen, which has seen trust undermined, cooperation stall and our economy damaged."

During the EU referendum some Brexiteers argued that Britain should stay in the single market or customs union – emulating countries like Norway or Turkey.

But under pressure from right-wingers in the Tory party the government pushed through a so-called "hard Brexit" that dispensed with both and dispensed with European economic integration.

Labour went into the 2019 election pledging to negotiate a deal based on a customs union and alignment with the single market, followed by a referendum on whether to accept the deal or remain in the EU.

But under Sir Keir the party is only proposing a number of relatively small tweaks to the Brexit settlement - pledging to seek a veterinary agreement to ease food trade, and to ask the EU for mutual recognition of qualifications.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Last week the EU's Brexit chief Maroš Šefčovič ruled out renegotiating the deal until 2026, meaning even this limited change is unlikely to be swift.

Labour's bid to get comfortable with Brexit does not appear to have registered Conservative deputy chair Lee Anderson, however.

“This is typical Labour: doubling down on their plans to make rejoining the EU their top priority at a pro-Brussels bash organised by arch-remoaners," Mr Anderson said of Mr Lammy speech to the conference.

Recommended

“Instead of spending their time at leftie love-ins, Labour MPs should hit the doorsteps in Ashfield to see if real people agree with their plan to suck up to Brussels.

“Only the Conservative government can be trusted to protect Brexit and deliver on the issues that matter to real people. Halving inflation. Growing the economy. Reducing debt. Cutting waiting lists. Stopping the boats."

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in