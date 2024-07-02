Support truly

The general election is only a few days away and the polls suggest Labour will be in a position to form a government on 5 July.

As well as bringing a fresh intake of MPs, a Labour victory would mean a new cabinet running the country with Sir Keir Starmer.

The cabinet is made up of about 20 senior ministers, each appointed by the prime minister and most with their own department.

Although there may be minor changes, the cabinet is likely to be comprised in line with the current shadow cabinet.

On top of the standard £91,346 that all MPs receive, cabinet ministers can be paid up to £67,505 in addition.

Senior ministers oversee departments and often other MPs holding junior minister positions.

Here’s your guide to all the politicians that would be likely to make up the new cabinet if Labour secures victory on 5 July:

Here’s all the likely cabinet ministers in a Labour government at a glance: