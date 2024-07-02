Who will be in Labour’s cabinet if Keir Starmer wins the general election?
What you need to know about the prospective MPs who are in line to make up a Labour cabinet in government
The general election is only a few days away and the polls suggest Labour will be in a position to form a government on 5 July.
As well as bringing a fresh intake of MPs, a Labour victory would mean a new cabinet running the country with Sir Keir Starmer.
The cabinet is made up of about 20 senior ministers, each appointed by the prime minister and most with their own department.
Although there may be minor changes, the cabinet is likely to be comprised in line with the current shadow cabinet.
On top of the standard £91,346 that all MPs receive, cabinet ministers can be paid up to £67,505 in addition.
Senior ministers oversee departments and often other MPs holding junior minister positions.
Here’s your guide to all the politicians that would be likely to make up the new cabinet if Labour secures victory on 5 July:
- Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister
- Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister
- Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer
- Bridget Phillipson, Education Secretary
- Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary
- Wes Streeting, Health Secretary
- Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero
- David Lammy, Foreign Secretary
- Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
- Shabana Mahmood, Justice Secretary
- Jonathan Reynolds, Business Secretary
- Liz Kendall, Work and Pensions Secretary
- John Healey, Defence Secretary
- Louise Haigh, Transport Secretary
- Thangam Debbonaire, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport
- Anneliese Dodds, Women and Equalities Secretary
- Steve Reed, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Peter Kyle, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Hilary Benn, Northern Ireland Secretary
- Ian Murray, Scotland Secretary
- Jo Stevens, Wales Secretary
