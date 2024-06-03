Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Labour candidate for a seat in east London is being investigated over an allegation of sexual harassment.

Cllr Darren Rodwell, the leader of Barking and Dagenham Council and Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Barking, has been accused of “inappropriate touching” of the hands and legs of an attendee at an event last month.

The Independent has seen the details of the allegations made to Labour’s complaints unit by a party member on Friday. It comes after a Labour MP was suspended from the party last week after a complaint about his behaviour.

Mr Rodwell’s alleged victim said she met him for a coffee believing the meeting was set up to discuss a development in Barking.

In the communication to the party, the complainant said: “After 10 to 15 minutes he started asking personal questions which I was not happy to answer. He was ordering more drinks for himself.

“As I was obviously not happy to be present and was looking for a way to leave, he started touching my hands and legs in a sexual way.

“He clearly had other ideas about the meeting. He touched my legs and body inappropriately and I’ve made it clear to him that I did not want him to touch me and left the meeting immediately.

The complaint file reads: ”The complainant has received confirmation that an investigator will be contacting her in regards to the allegations.”

Labour has declined to comment on what it calls an ongoing disciplinary matter, however, the allegation now raises questions over whether Cllr Rodwell will still be allowed to stand in the election.

Last week former Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle was suspended by the party over “historic allegations” and prevented from standing as a candidate.

The Independent has also contacted Mr Rodwell but not received a response.

Mr Rodwell is hoping to replace Labour veteran Dame Margaret Hodge as the MP for Barking.

He is a highly influential local government figure in London who has been praised for delivering more new housing than any other borough.

He has attended football matches with Sir Keir Starmer and has led the regeneration of Barking and Dagenham following the closure of the Ford factory. This included bringing in a film studio, a university campus and a free port.

Last week it emerged Mr Rodwelll had claimed there was a “smear campaign” against him regarding historic footage of him making allegedly racist remarks.

The incident in 2019 saw him joke he had “the worst tan possible for a Black man” at a Black History Month event in the London borough.

When the clip emerged in October 2022 he apologised admitting his remarks were “extremely stupid and embarrassing”.

But in an email to a supporter which emerged last week, he said: “What I can tell you is that it was part of a smear campaign against me.”

Mr Rodwell was also criticised for looping banners over gravestones in Barking when he launched his parliamentary campaign last October.

Labour has set a deadline of 4 June to finalise candidates with nominations officially closing at 4pm on 7 June for candidates to be officially registered.