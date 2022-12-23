Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Labour hiring ‘celebrity endorsements’ manager to woo stars for Keir Starmer

Full-time staffer will be tasked with getting celebrities to attend party events

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Friday 23 December 2022 13:12
Comments
<p>Labour Leader Keir Starmer speaks to former ‘Love Island’ star Amy Hart during a youth fringe meeting at Labour annual conference in Brighton</p>

Labour Leader Keir Starmer speaks to former ‘Love Island’ star Amy Hart during a youth fringe meeting at Labour annual conference in Brighton

(Getty Images)

Labour is to recruit a dedicated member of staff to woo celebrities as part of a push to secure more high-profile endorsements for Keir Starmer.

The party is offering a £53,700 salary for someone with experience “engaging celebrities and other high profile individuals”.

The job description for the "celebrities and endorsements manager" role says the successful candidate should be on the lookout for stars who might be persuaded to become Labour supporters.

And the party wants to specifically focus on identifying black, Asian and minority ethnic figures.

The new staffer will be tasked to developing a "relationship with celebrities and other high profile individuals", and have to "regularly horizon scan and track media" for up-and-coming stars.

Recommended

The party ultimately wants the celebrities to be shown off as its annual conference "and other strategic Party events", the advert says.

The role is a temporary contract running until the next general election, which could be any time between now and the start of 2025.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

At the 2019 election Labour was endorsed by figures ranging from rapper Stormzy to actor Mark Rylance.

Other endorsements included Alan Partridge star Steve Coogan and Shameless actress Maxine Peake.

The Conservatives meanwhile bagged endorsements from businessman Alan Sugar and comedian Roy Chubby Brown.

Recommended

It comes after reports hit sweet that Labour has turned its attention to targets 50-year-old male homeowners – which Westminster insiders have dubbed "middle-aged mortgage man".

Party insiders say they believe targeting these voters will help put them into power.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in