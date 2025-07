Labour launches £500m plan to fight child poverty

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will launch a new £500 million fund aimed at helping up to 200,000 vulnerable children.

Labour says the Better Futures Fund will be the largest of its kind in the world.

It will be used to help struggling and vulnerable children and their families with a variety of problems they face.

This could include early support to tackle challenges such as school absence, mental health issues, addiction and falling into a life of crime.

The fund will run for 10 years, and ministers plan to raise a further £500 million from councils, investors and philanthropists to top up the Government’s cash.

The chancellor will launch the initiative on Monday, as she visits a school in Wigan.

Ahead of the visit, Ms Reeves said: “I got into politics to help children facing the toughest challenges. This fund will give hundreds of thousands of children, young people and their families a better chance.

“For too long, these children have been overlooked.”

The fund will be overseen by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, and more details about how it will work will be released in the near future, according to the government.

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy said: “This groundbreaking Better Futures Fund represents a major step in partnering with the impact economy, which has long played an important role in strengthening communities and driving inclusive growth.

“As part of the plan for change, we’re bringing together Government, local authorities, charities, social enterprises and philanthropists to create a powerful alliance that will transform the lives of vulnerable children and young people.

“We owe them the best start in life. Together we will break down barriers to opportunity, ensuring those who need support most aren’t left behind and have the chance to reach their potential.”

Speaking to The Guardian, Treasury chief secretary Darren Jones said the policy matched a personal mission to expand social impact investment.

Reflecting on his own upbringing in a deprived area of Bristol, Mr Jones said: “I’ve now had a great career and I get to do this job. And a lot of that stems from what the New Labour government did. So essentially this type of funding mechanism, this investment into tackling the root causes of poverty is something that’s very personal to me.”

The launch is backed by groups including Save the Children UK, The King’s Trust, and Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government.