Watch live as shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves speaks at Labour conference

Watch live as Rachel Reeves speaks at the Labour Party’s annual conference in Liverpool on Monday 9 October.

The shadow chancellor will use her address to pledge that the party will “restore hope” and “get Britain building again”.

Planning applications would be fast-tracked for battery factories, laboratories and 5G infrastructure under the proposals.

They form part of Labour’s drive to increase economic growth, which is central to Sir Keir Starmer’s aim of funding public service improvements.

“Labour’s task is to restore hope to our politics. The hope that lets us face the future with confidence, with a new era of economic security because there is no hope without security,” Ms Reeves will tell the conference.

She will say voters face the choice of “five more years of the Tory chaos and uncertainty, which has left working people worse off or a changed Labour Party ready to strengthen Britain’s foundations, so working people are better off”.

Her speech comes after Rishi Sunak cancelled the HS2 rail line north of Birmingham due to spiralling costs and repeated delays.