Thousands of activists and organisers attended this week’s gathering, which could well be the last before the next general election.

In stark contrast to Conservative conference in Manchester, there was a more positive atmosphere, boosted by Labour’s solid by-election victory in Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

And Sir Keir Starmer’s on-stage encounter with a protester throwing glitter didn’t take the shine off the event, with plenty going on for our resident photographer to capture...