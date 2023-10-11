Dancing, kebabs and protests: behind the scenes at Labour conference
Over three days in Liverpool, photographer Antony Medley captured conference delegates in an upbeat mood as they gathered to debate, dance and gear up for a tilt at running the country again
Thousands of activists and organisers attended this week’s gathering, which could well be the last before the next general election.
In stark contrast to Conservative conference in Manchester, there was a more positive atmosphere, boosted by Labour’s solid by-election victory in Rutherglen and Hamilton West.
And Sir Keir Starmer’s on-stage encounter with a protester throwing glitter didn’t take the shine off the event, with plenty going on for our resident photographer to capture...