Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In pictures

Dancing, kebabs and protests: behind the scenes at Labour conference

Over three days in Liverpool, photographer Antony Medley captured conference delegates in an upbeat mood as they gathered to debate, dance and gear up for a tilt at running the country again

Wednesday 11 October 2023 17:28
<p>Dancing at MP Dawn Butler’s Jamaica party at the Camp and Furnace venue in Liverpool</p>

Dancing at MP Dawn Butler’s Jamaica party at the Camp and Furnace venue in Liverpool

(Antony Medley )

Thousands of activists and organisers attended this week’s gathering, which could well be the last before the next general election.

In stark contrast to Conservative conference in Manchester, there was a more positive atmosphere, boosted by Labour’s solid by-election victory in Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

And Sir Keir Starmer’s on-stage encounter with a protester throwing glitter didn’t take the shine off the event, with plenty going on for our resident photographer to capture...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in