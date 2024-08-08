Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Labour has suspended a councillor over a speech at a counter demonstration calling for the throats of anti-immigration protesters to be cut.

Dartford councillor Ricky Jones has been suspended by the party over the video, which shows him in the middle of a cheering crowd at a protest in Walthamstow, east London, organised to stop the far-right from targeting asylum centres and the offices of lawyers helping asylum seekers.

In the speech on Wednesday evening, he said: “We need to cut all their throats and get rid of them.”

He followed his speech with leading a chant of “free, free Palestine.”

Ricky Jones is a councillor in Dartford ( Dartford Council )

A Labour spokesperson said: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable and it will not be tolerated. The councillor has been suspended from the party.”

After the video emerged, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage took to Twitter claiming Mr Jones should be arrrested if a two tier legal system does not exist.

Tagging in the Metropolitan Police, he said: “This man should be arrested. If not, we know there is two-tier policing.”