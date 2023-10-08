Labour accuses Rishi Sunak of leaving Britain isolated on world stage

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Labour will accuse Rishi Sunak of leaving Britain isolated on the world stage and pledge to “reconnect” the UK with other countries.

David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, will tell the party’s conference in Liverpool that a government led by Keir Starmer would “reconnect Britain for its security and prosperity”.

And he will blast the prime minister for skipping key international climate summits to throw red meat to the Tory base at home.

It comes as new polling conducted during the Conservative conference last week shows 57 per cent of the public think Britain’s position in the world has got weaker under the Tories, with 52 per cent also saying it has become more isolated.

Just six per cent of people thought Britain’s position had got stronger, and nine per cent less isolated, according to the survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of campaign group Labour Together.

“In the next election, our offer will be based on hope, not fear. The hope of ambition matched by a plan. The hope of a united team of ministers working for green prosperity,” Mr Lammy is expected to say in his speech on foreign policy.

“The hope of leading again on international development. The hope of a Britain reconnected. For our security. For our prosperity. These are the winds of history only a Labour government can sail.”

He will add: “Delegates, the Conservatives’ moth-eaten, laissez-faire economics has made Britain poorer. No proper plan for industry. No proper plan to secure critical minerals. Not net zero. Just zero.”

“Last month Rishi Sunak became the first prime minister in a decade to skip the UN General Assembly. While world leaders gathered for climate week, Sunak stayed in London to row back on climate and make up nonsense about seven bins.”

Mr Lammy is expected to contrast the Tory approach with Labour’s plan, saying that “Keir Starmer won’t just turn up” to such international gatherings of world leaders, but will “stand up for Britain in the world”.

“With Keir Starmer’s Green Prosperity Plan, Team GB will finally enter the race ... The Foreign Office I hope to lead will deliver national, economic and climate security through diplomacy.”

Rishi Sunak skipped a climate summit to give a domestic speech watering down decarbonisation pledges (EPA)

Mr Sunak was criticised for skipping the climate meeting at the UN in New York on 20 September, following warnings that the UK could be excluded from key discussions. The same day, he instead gave a speech at Downing Street announcing he would be watering down key decarbonisation pledges on cars and heating.

The shadow foreign secretary will go on to cite Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and the EU and China’s industries strategy as factors “changing the balance of power” globally.

Mr Lammy will take to the stage just 48 hours after an explosion of conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Speaking at a fringe event on Sunday he said he would not “mince my words” in describing Hamas as a terrorist organisation, telling the event that Labour remains committed to a two-state solution.

“Hamas are seeking to undermine that. They are seeking to break that, they are approaching this with rockets and with terrorism,” he said.

Asked whether Hamas should be described as terrorists, Mr Lammy said to applause: “I’m a parliamentarian. I hope one day to have the privilege of being foreign secretary. I don’t mince my words. I’m a lawyer by training. It’s a proscribed terrorist organisation.”