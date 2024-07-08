Support truly

Watch live as chancellor Rachel Reeves sets out her plan for the economy in a speech on Monday 8 July.

The UK’s first female chancellor will make kickstarting economic growth a “national mission” with major changes to speed up infrastructure projects and unlock private investment.

In her first major speech, Ms Reeves will vow to take “difficult decisions” because there is “no time to waste”.

Labour will “fix the foundations” of the British economy, she will say, arguing that 14 years of Tory rule had cost £140 billion in lost growth.

Sir Keir Starmer’s administration has made faster economic growth, and the tax revenues that would flow from it, a key plank of its strategy to fund public services which are struggling for cash.

The Labour manifesto committed to wholesale planning reforms to make it easier to build and a greater focus on driving through key infrastructure projects which have become mired in delays and boost housebuilding.

The manifesto pledged to “immediately” update the National Policy Planning Framework to undo changes made by the Conservatives, including restoring mandatory housing targets.

The party also plans to allow building on some greenbelt land, promising to take a “more strategic approach” to “build more homes in the right places”.