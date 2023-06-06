Watch live as Keir Starmer speaks at GMB Union annual congress

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech at GMB Union congress on Tuesday 6 June.

The leader of the opposition is expected to reassure the group that Labour’s plan to transition to clean energy will create jobs for its members, after leader Gary Smith strongly criticised his energy policy.

Mr Starmer will also hit out at the Conservatives, suggesting prime minister Rishi Sunak would be happy to see the rest of the UK fall behind London.

"I’m not even sure [the Conservatives] see the problem. If the City of London races ahead while the rest of Britain stagnates, as long as there was a hint of growth on his spreadsheet, Rishi Sunak would think that’s fine. But it’s not," he will say, according to extracts from the speech briefed overnight.

"If you leave this many people behind, a nation cannot grow fairly. We can’t do it with low wages. We can’t do it with insecure jobs and bad work, with a stand-aside state that doesn’t fight for the future, without a proper industrial strategy."