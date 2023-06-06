Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as Keir Starmer speaks at GMB Union annual congress

Oliver Browning
Tuesday 06 June 2023 10:41
Comments

Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech at GMB Union congress on Tuesday 6 June.

The leader of the opposition is expected to reassure the group that Labour’s plan to transition to clean energy will create jobs for its members, after leader Gary Smith strongly criticised his energy policy.

Mr Starmer will also hit out at the Conservatives, suggesting prime minister Rishi Sunak would be happy to see the rest of the UK fall behind London.

"I’m not even sure [the Conservatives] see the problem. If the City of London races ahead while the rest of Britain stagnates, as long as there was a hint of growth on his spreadsheet, Rishi Sunak would think that’s fine. But it’s not," he will say, according to extracts from the speech briefed overnight.

"If you leave this many people behind, a nation cannot grow fairly. We can’t do it with low wages. We can’t do it with insecure jobs and bad work, with a stand-aside state that doesn’t fight for the future, without a proper industrial strategy."

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in