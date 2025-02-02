Labour could face probe over EU funding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour is facing a potential probe over “indirect funding” from the EU while the party was in opposition, it has emerged.

The party could be investigated by regulator the Electoral Commission over a donation to the Labour-linked Fabian Society as a “potential regulatory concern”, according to reports.

The concern relates to a donation from the Foundation for European Progressive Studies (FEPS), a branch of the Party of European Socialists, to the Fabian Society in 2023.

Keir Starmer is a Fabian ( PA )

It comes after the EU sanctioned the FEPS last week for making the £30,000 donation, describing it as “indirect funding” for Labour.

Now, the UK Electoral Commission has expressed “potential regulatory concern” about the donation, The Sunday Telegraph reported, although the regulator has not launched an investigation.

An Electoral Commission spokesman said: “We are considering this information in line with our regulatory remit.”

But Tory co-chairman Nigel Huddleston said the donation was “simply scandalous” and that the British public “will rightly be shocked”.

He told the Sunday Telegraph: “Brexit was a liberating moment for this country, and to see Labour groups taking wads of cash from EU groups is simply scandalous.

“If Labour are serious about Brexit, and are not planning to undo the progress made to further our country’s independence from Brussels, they must commit to taking no further funding from this group.”

The Fabian Society, a Labour-linked think tank founded in 1884, used the thousands of pounds for a conference and book launch event in 2023, at which Labour politicians were present.

Electoral rules state donations of more than £500 to associations such as the Fabians must come from “permissible sources”, while they must report those worth more than £11,180.

The EU’s regulator said it had fined the FEPS for indirectly funding Labour and because it breached limits on European political foundations.

Political foundations with EU funding are prohibited from donating to any party’s election-winning funds.

The FEPS reportedly accepted the fine but argued it did not break any rules, adding that it “cannot be expected to be non-political, and it is certainly within the remit of FEPS’s mission to provide advice, guidance and input for social-democratic policymakers and organisations”.

Labour was asked to comment.

George Bernard Shaw, Emmeline Pankhurst, Oscar Wilde and all Labour prime ministers have been members of the Fabian Society, which first advocated the NHS, minimum wage and the independence of the Bank of England.