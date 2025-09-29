Don’t just focus on immigration if you want to beat Reform, Starmer warned

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s leading polling expert has warned Labour not to make the same “mistake” as the Conservatives and focus too heavily on immigration.

Sir John Curtice cautioned against focusing too much on an issue over which ministers did not have complete control, until the world becomes a safe place.

It came as Rachel Reeves defended Keir Starmer’s attack on Reform UK’s plans to remove indefinite leave to remain for non-EU migrants already living in Britain as “racist”.

Sir John told an event at the Labour conference that the party must not “repeat the Tories mistake, where you focus on an issue where you don’t have total control”, and that improving the economy and the NHS was more likely to return voters to the party.

And in a bleak message to the party faithful, he also warned there was not an “obvious” glimmer of hope for Labour to turn things around.

Focusing on Reform UK would also be a "mistake" for Labour as the party is also losing support to the Liberal Democrats and Greens, he said.

Sir John said: "It is a mistake to believe that this party's only problem is Reform. It isn't.

"Actually, you are losing more support to the Liberal Democrats and the Greens collectively, much more support, than you are to Reform."

Even in constituencies where Labour was fighting against Reform, he said that loss of support to the Lib Dems and the Greens could cost Labour MPs their seats, adding it was far from clear that even anti-Farage voters seeking to vote tactically would opt for Sir Keir.

He warned that it was mainly former Conservative voters who were "feeding the Reform juggernaut” and were more likely to switch back to the Tories than vote Labour.

However, he said Reform may have “overreached” with their Indefinite Leave to Remain policy last week, threatening to deport people who have lived successfully in the UK for years.

Asked whether there was any hope that Labour could turn the dismal poll ratings around, Sir John Curtice said the honest answer is ‘no’ ( PA Media )

In a bleak assessment of Labour's situation a year in, Sir John said the party had suffered "the worst ever fall in support for a newly elected government", having entered power on the lowest share of the vote for a winning party and facing a "deeply unhappy" electorate.

Asked whether there was any hope that Labour could turn it around, he replied: "The honest answer to that is no."

He added that "clearly, if by 2029 the economy is turned around and if by 2029 the waiting lists are way, way back down", Labour might be able to recover its position.

But he also cast doubt on whether Sir Keir would be able to capitalise on such a situation, saying he had cast himself as "the friendly local plumber" fixing issues with "policy pipes", when voters really wanted their leaders to be "the architect of Valhalla". Saying people still did not know what Sir Keir stood for, he said: "The mystery of Keir Stamer, who is he, what does he stand for, that mystery, we are maybe two thirds of the way through the novel, but we are still not sure where the body lies."

With mounting about Andy Burnham’s leadership ambitions at this conference, Sir John also showed a stark chart indicating the Greater Manchester mayor was by far the most popular politician among 2024 Labour voters.

While the prime minister enjoyed a net favourability rating of plus 13 per cent, Mr Burnham's stood at plus 37 per cent, with almost half of 2024 Labour voters saying they had a positive view of him.