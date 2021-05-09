Reshuffle will not restore Labour hopes, Jeremy Corbyn warns Keir Starmer

A shadow cabinet reshuffle will not be enough to restore Labour’s hopes of election following the party’s drubbing at the polls this week, former leader Jeremy Corbyn has warned Keir Starmer.

In an article published in The Independent as Sir Keir grappled behind closed doors to reshape his top team, Mr Corbyn accused his successor of failing to inspire supporters to turn out to vote and urged him to “learn the lessons from this disaster” and set out a vision based on policies from the last two Labour manifestos.

His call came amid increasingly mutinous muttering from the Labour left, with one former shadow cabinet member saying that a challenge to Starmer’s leadership cannot be ruled out, while another demanded a special conference so members can pass judgment on the leader’s programme.

Corbyn’s 2017 campaign co-ordinator Jon Trickett said that local constituency parties are already preparing motions of no confidence in Sir Keir’s leadership, amid accusations that he has failed to keep promises from his leadership campaign to continue with a raft of policies drawn up under Corbyn.

Mr Trickett told left-wing commentator Owen Jones in an online discussion: “If it comes to the question ought there to be a leadership challenge, I don’t think we should rule it out.

“I don’t think we should rule it out for several reasons, but perhaps the most important is that a leader who won the vote on the back of promises that were reneged on - some of them quite quickly - needs to come clean.

“I want to hear what he says, I want to hear what the party membership says, but I think we should be prepared for further developments… I do believe in leadership but I also believe in listening to the people who you want to lead.”

And Richard Burgon, who served Corbyn as shadow justice secretary, said: “It’s clear that the Labour leadership’s current approach is not working.

“There should now be a special Labour Party conference where the leadership outlines its plan to turn this around and seeks the confidence of the party for it.”

Writing in The Independent, Mr Corbyn - who is currently suspended from the parliamentary Labour Party - said that the loss of Hartlepool in Thursday’s elections came just weeks after polls in the town showed overwhelming support for policies like nationalisation of the Royal Mail, free broadband for all and public sector wage rises.

He said that the 2017 manifesto had “reversed a decade of political decline” for Labour, allowing it to increase its vote share in the north-east seaside town. And he claimed that the debacle of Labour’s 2019 defeat - the party’s worst since 1935 - was down to Brexit.

“Super Thursday” successes came in areas where Labour candidates were “unashamedly socialist”, he said, citing gains in the Welsh Senedd and control of Preston and Salford.

“It’s time to learn the lessons of this disaster and develop a vision that can fix a broken system and prepare for the other great challenges we face, from climate change to the future of work,” said Mr Corbyn.

“People turn out to vote when they are inspired. With millions simply not turning up to vote in these elections, even in the context of the pandemic these results show a loss of hope.” The former leader warned: “It is new ideas from across our movement – not reshuffles or cosmetic tweaks – that will bring hope back.”

Mr Corbyn said there was a consensus across Labour for a programme based on a living wage, rights at work, safe and secure housing, transport, broadband and energy, properly funded healthcare and education and “an economy that puts the planet before profit, and the needs of the many before the greed of the few”.

And he pointedly added: “They are the programme Keir Starmer was elected on. They are not mine or anyone else’s, but the product of a movement of 600,000 party members and trade unions representing millions of workers, and a programme that inspired hundreds of thousands to organise in their communities and persuade people around them, during and beyond election time.”

He said: “Winning the future means bolder vision to transform people’s lives and give them the confidence to believe in and strive for a just and decent world.”

Close Corbyn ally Diane Abbott told Sky News that Starmer should revisit the policies of Labour’s 2019 general election manifesto.

“We won Hartlepool twice under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership and, importantly, with a bigger proportion of the vote,” said the former shadow home secretary.

“You can’t say that Jeremy is responsible for the Hartlepool result. The disaffection in post-industrial Britain long predates Jeremy’s leadership and we have to look at the roots of it.”

Ms Abbott added: “I think we need to be building on the policies in the 2019 manifesto, many of which were forward-thinking and popular.

“We need to get the strategy right.”