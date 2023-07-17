Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Labour’s North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll has quit the party and lashed out at Sir Keir Starmer’s “broken promises” in an extraordinary resignation letter.

Mr Driscoll, a leading left-winger in the party, is furious at being blocked from running for the wider role of north east mayor.

He accused Sir Keir of U-turning on “so many promises” – claiming the Labour leader was engaged in “mental gymnastics worthy of Olympic gold”.

It comes as Mr Starmer faces a huge backlash from his own MPs – including “disheartened” frontbenchers – after he revealed the party would keep the Tories’ two-child benefit cap in place.

“In 2020 you told me to my face that you would ‘inspire people to come together ... disciplining people to be united is going nowhere’. You’ve broken that promise,” he wrote in a letter to Sir Keir.

Mr Driscoll said: “You’ve U-turned on so many promises: £28bn to tackle the climate emergency, free school meals, ending university tuition fees, reversing NHS privatisation; in fact, a list of broken promises too long to repeat in this letter.”

Revealing his deep frustration with Sir Keir, the North of Tyne mayor said: “Please stop saying ‘I make no apologies for...’ before you find yourself saying ‘I make no apologies for making no apologies’.

He added: “It is not grown-up politics to say Britain is broken, and then claim things are now so difficult we will abandon any plan to fix it. That is mental gymnastics worthy of Olympic gold.”

The left-wing pressure group Momentum spokesperson said Sir Keir’s “anti-democratic purge” had just cost Labour a “popular and effective mayor”.

A spokesman added: “By needlessly blocking Jamie Driscoll from running for Labour in the North East Mayoralty he himself helped secure, Starmer’s acolytes have divided the Labour Party, denied members and unions a fair say and alienated a sitting mayor … This is a mess entirely of Keir Starmer’s making.”

Sir Keir Starmer is under huge pressure over two-child benefit cap (PA Wire)

Grilled on deselections, suspensions, and the blocking of left-wing candidates in contests – including Mr Driscoll – Sir Keir told the BBC host Laura Kuenssberg that he “rejects” the idea he was ditching people and policies.

Asked if he is happy to “ruffle feathers” in order to win power, Sir Keir said: “Of course” – before suggesting that he would be happy with even a one-seat Labour majority in 2024.

It comes as Labour MPs are furious over Sir Keir’s plan to uphold the Tories’ two-child benefit cap.

One shadow minister told The Independent the move was “extremely disheartening” and was already causing “a lot of unhappiness”. Another shadow minister said they were “not happy” with the U-turn.

One Labour MP told The Independent the U-turn would be “the straw that breaks the camel’s back”, sparking condemnation from all wings the party.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner is set to face a grilling over the policy on Monday evening at a meeting of Labour’s parliamentary party.

Mr Driscoll added in his statement: “Millions of people feel the parties in Westminster don’t speak for them. They want decisions made closer to home – and not by people who are controlled by party HQs in London.”