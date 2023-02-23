Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer sets out Labour's five "national missions" to boost growth across the UK ahead of next year's general election.

In a keynote speech in Manchester, the Labour leader will say the country needs a “serious plan” to fix the problems it is facing.

Sir Keir is expected to use Thursday's (23 February) speech to lay out his plans for the economy, NHS, crime, climate change, and education, directly contrasting his proposed policies with the “sticking plaster politics” of Rishi Sunak’s five priorities set out in his new year address.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast ahead of the address, Sir Keir said his plan would restore “pride and purpose” in the country.

"The idea behind this is really based on the frustrations, the everyday frustrations that people have that almost nothing seems to be working, everything needs to be fixed and all we’ve really ever had for many years now is sticking-plaster politics,” he said.

