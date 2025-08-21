One in 10 Labour members left party last year despite election landslide

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour is haemorrhaging members under Sir Keir Starmer, with one in 10 quitting last year alone, official figures show.

Despite Sir Keir’s general election landslide, the party lost another 37,215 members in 2024, bringing the total Labour membership to just 333,235.

The figures show that more than a third of Labour members have left since membership peaked at 532,046 under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership in 2019.

open image in gallery Hundreds of thousands of members have left the party since Jeremy Corbyn stood down as leader ( PA Archive )

The membership downturn comes amid growing criticism of the government’s stance on certain key issues, including Gaza, welfare and trans rights.

Despite the fall, Labour is still the UK’s largest party by membership, with a ticker on the website for Nigel Farage’s Reform claiming it has 234,460 paid up supporters.

Meanwhile, a party headed by Mr Corbyn and ousted ex-Labour MP Zarah Sultana has seen more than 800,000 registrations of supporters since it was formally announced last month.

The Liberal Democrats suffered a slight fall in membership from 86,599 to 83,174 despite recording its best electoral results, while the Greens gained around 5,000 new members.

The Conservative Party does not routinely publish its membership figures in its annual accounts, but did record an increase in income from membership fees of around £500,000. Some 131,680 people were eligible to vote in the Tory leadership election last year, 40,000 fewer than in the 2022 contest.

Thursday’s accounts also showed both main parties reporting deficits for the year after the most expensive general election in British history.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage’s party has seen a surge in support ( PA Wire )

Labour recorded a loss of £3.8 million after spending £94.5 million over the course of the year, while the Conservatives spent £52 million and lost £1.9 million.

Smaller parties fared better. The Liberal Democrats and Reform UK recorded surpluses of £1.1 million and £1.5 million respectively, and the Greens enjoyed a £232,457 surplus.

While most of the details were published by the Electoral Commission on Thursday, Labour’s figures were published on the party’s own website after it was late submitting its accounts to the watchdog.

It is understood that unforeseen administrative delays were responsible for the late submission, while a party spokesman said they expected the Electoral Commission to publish the document “imminently”.

The Electoral Commission said Labour’s “failure to meet the submission deadline” would be “considered in line with our enforcement policy”.

Labour general secretary Hollie Ridley and treasurer Mike Payne said last year’s loss reflected “the need to respond at pace to shifting circumstances in the general election campaign”.

It follows a loss of £851,000 in 2023 and comes despite incomes from donations more than doubling to £39.4 million.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives’ loss came as its income fell by more than £9 million, including a reduction in income from donations.

Tory chairman Nigel Huddleston and treasurer Catherine Latham said the party would now make “substantial investments in digital media infrastructure and staff and volunteer training” as it moved to create a “more dynamic and nimbler organisation”.

The Liberal Democrats reported £12.6 million in income for 2024, while Reform UK reported £10.8 million and the Greens £5.2 million.