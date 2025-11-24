Labour MP claims devolution bill is ‘blatant discrimination’ against Cornwall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Labour MP has voiced strong opposition to his party’s proposed devolution bill, warning that its provisions could forge an "unholy alliance" between Cornwall and Devon.

Perran Moon, who represents Camborne and Redruth, argued that any plan for a mayoral strategic authority spanning both regions constitutes "blatant discrimination" and disregards Cornwall’s national minority status.

He cautioned that such a move would severely damage trust between Cornwall and Westminster for generations, potentially fuelling Cornish nationalism.

Mr Moon, elected in last year’s general election, also questioned the willingness of Devonian taxpayers to fund Cornish language lessons and road signs under the suggested arrangements.

Mr Moon said: “Because of our national minority status, Cornwall will never, Cornwall cannot ever, join a mayoral combined authority.

“No matter what ministerial pressure is applied.

“Whether through the withdrawal of economic development funding, or the prevention of access to social housing funding.

“None of this will make us compromise our national minority status, because frankly it is discriminatory to do so.”

The MP, who served on the Bill Committee debating potential changes to the proposed legislation, said he was upset Labour had brought it forward.

open image in gallery Perran Moon is the MP for Camborne and Redruth ( UK Parliament )

He said it did not take into account the national minority status awarded to Cornwall by the UK government in 2014.

It put them on a similar footing to the Scots, Welsh and Irish and, according to the Council of Europe’s framework, meant Cornish people have the right to “preserve… and develop their distinct culture and identity”.

The English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill would create combined mayoral authorities to replace councils that would oversee key areas, including transport, skills and employment, and housing.

There are fears that those who do not take part in the reorganisation and get mayors will lose out on extra funding.

“I have to say that it is disappointing to me that a party I love could bring forward a Bill that ignores the wishes of Cornwall, and what national minority status actually means,” Mr Moon said.

“To those who mock and disparage and denigrate Cornwall’s constitutional position on this island, I say this to you: if you try to ensnare us on an unholy alliance with a part of England, it will rebound negatively.

“The impact and the consequences of an unamended Bill will be felt across Cornwall for decades… the relationship with Westminster would decline, and the current simmering resentment and disillusion would be baked in.

“Regrettably it would not surprise me if the calls for full fifth national status for Cornwall will simply grow if this Bill passes unamended.”

Urging ministers to reconsider, Mr Moon continued: “We stand at a crossroads.

“I urge ministers to be bold, be flexible, and empower our communities.

“Do not impose their ideological, governance template on us.

“If unamended, the impact of this Bill is that Cornwall would be the only part of the United Kingdom locked out of access to the highest level of devolution, based solely on who we are.

“That is rank, blatant discrimination, and I cannot and I will not accept it.

“Ministers know all this, because we’ve had several discussions and meetings to look at the risks, and to that end, with a heavy heart, I have to say to ministers that in its current unamended state, I will not be supporting the English devolution Bill.”