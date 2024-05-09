Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The MP whose shock defection to Labour has sparked a backlash against Keir Starmer has been forced to apologise for comments about her ex-husband’s victims.

Charlie Elphicke was convicted of sexually assaulting two women and sentenced to two years in prison in 2020.

Natalie Elphicke supported his unsuccessful appeal, saying he had been an “attractive” man who was “an easy target for dirty politics and false allegations”.

As anger mounted over Labour’s decision to admit her, one female Labour MP told The Independent there was a “collective rage” against Sir Keir over Ms Elphicke.

A member of Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) also called for her to have the party whip suspended, just 24 hours after she joined the party.

In a statement, Ms Elphicke said she always knew her decision to cross the floor would “put a spotlight on the prosecution of my ex-husband and I want to address some of the commentary around this head on”.

She described the period between 2017 and 2020 as “an incredibly stressful and difficult one for me as I learned more about the person I thought I knew.”

She added: “I know it was far harder for the women who had to relive their experiences and give evidence against him.

"I have previously, and do, condemn his behaviour towards other women and towards me. It was right that he was prosecuted and I'm sorry for the comments that I made about his victims.”

Natalie Elphicke has defected to Labour from the Tories (David Woolfall/UK Parliament) ( PA Media )

Her apology came after Labour’s chair Anneliese Dodds said Ms Elphicke has already been held accountable for past comments.

She appeared to be referring to the fact that the Dover MP was suspended from parliament in 2021.

However, that was after Ms Elphicke was found to have tried to influence a judge presiding over her husband’s trial, rather than for her remarks.

Amid the growing backlash, a member of Labour’s powerful NEC said the defection was “a colossal error of judgement from Starmer”.

Jess Barnard said: “His welcoming of Natalie Elphicke undermines the fight against sexual harassment and is totally inconsistent with Labour values.

“I call on him to suspend the whip from Elphicke and apologise for the hurt caused.”

Jess Phillips, the former shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding, said Ms Elphicke should “account for her actions”, adding: “I’m all for forgiveness but I do think that that needs some explaining.”

More follows ..