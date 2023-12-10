Jump to content

Politics Explained

Is Labour using NHS as a ‘political football’ with attacks on health service chiefs?

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has been accused of ‘undermining trust’ in the NHS with his constant criticism. Adam Forrest takes a look at whether Labour’s reform plan justifies the assault

Sunday 10 December 2023 20:31
With the backing of Keir Starmer, the shadow health secretary has promised a 'tough love' approach to running the NHS

With the backing of Keir Starmer, the shadow health secretary has promised a ‘tough love’ approach to running the NHS

(PA)

Labour’s Wes Streeting has found a new way to attack NHS bosses. The shadow health secretary flew abroad to visit Singapore General – widely regarded as one of the best hospitals in the world.

The leading frontbencher was seriously impressed by the standard of healthcare on the southeast Asian island, leaving him even more unimpressed with the current state of Britain’s health service.

Streeting doubled down on his critique of NHS managers – lambasting their “waste and inefficiency” and accusing them of using winter crises as “an excuse to ask for more money”.

