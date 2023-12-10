Is Labour using NHS as a ‘political football’ with attacks on health service chiefs?

Labour’s Wes Streeting has found a new way to attack NHS bosses. The shadow health secretary flew abroad to visit Singapore General – widely regarded as one of the best hospitals in the world.

The leading frontbencher was seriously impressed by the standard of healthcare on the southeast Asian island, leaving him even more unimpressed with the current state of Britain’s health service.

Streeting doubled down on his critique of NHS managers – lambasting their “waste and inefficiency” and accusing them of using winter crises as “an excuse to ask for more money”.