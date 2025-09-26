Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, John Rentoul, The Independent’s chief political commentator.

Keep scrolling for more.

Sir Keir Starmer is facing the most serious test of his leadership since entering Downing Street just 14 months ago.

Angela Rayner’s departure from government has intensified speculation about his future, while Labour MPs openly question his grip on the party. Names are being floated as possible successors – from Andy Burnham, who is not even an MP, to Lucy Powell – but none of the factions manoeuvring against Starmer has a clear candidate or programme.

Meanwhile, fresh YouGov polling shows Nigel Farage’s Reform party on the brink of an outright majority at the next election, with Labour slumping to second place. And Morgan McSweeney, the prime minister’s chief of staff, continues to face a barrage of questions about his failure to declare donations to the campaign group that helped make Starmer leader of the Labour Party five years ago.

Against that backdrop, Starmer’s stumbles – from U-turns on welfare reform to the chaotic handling of Peter Mandelson’s brief Washington appointment – have left MPs and activists alike wondering whether he can survive, let alone lead Labour into another contest.

So, is Starmer’s premiership already running out of road? Can Labour close ranks before Farage capitalises further – and does anyone in the party have both the ideas and the credibility to take over if he falls?

Join me live at 4pm BST on Saturday 27 September to discuss the turmoil in Labour, Starmer’s political future, and what it all means for the balance of power in Westminster.

Submit your questions in the comments below.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question right away – some may be hidden until the Q&A starts. See you at 4pm!