When is the Labour party conference and what is the schedule of events?
Everything you need to know about annual jamboree
Labour delegates are heading to Brighton for the party’s annual conference this weekend.
The event will be the first in-person conference since Sir Keir Starmer became leader after last year’s gathering was cancelled because of coronavirus.
It is being at the Brighton Centre and the Hilton Brighton Metropole from Saturday to Wednesday with highlights set to include Angela Rayner’s deputy leader’s report on Saturday afternoon and Sir Keir’s speech on Wednesday.
Here’s the full schedule:
Saturday
2.30pm – opening formalities
2.40pm – conference arrangements committee report
2.55pm – deputy leader’s report
3.05pm – general secretary’s report
3.10pm – financial reports
3.50pm – obituaries and merit award
4.20pm – NEC and CLB constitutional amendments
5.50pm – votes
Sunday
9.50am – conference arrangements committee report
10.00am – morning plenary session (environment, energy and culture)
12.35pm – votes
2.15pm – afternoon plenary session (housing and transport)
4.20pm – constitutional amendments
5.20pm – votes
Monday
10.05am – conference arrangements committee report
10.15am – morning plenary sessions (international economy, business and trade)
12.00pm – shadow chancellor’s speech
12.35pm – votes
2.15pm – afternoon plenary session (devolution)
5.20pm – votes
Tuesday
10.00am – conference arrangements committee report
10.10am – morning plenary session (early years, educations and skills; health and social care)
12.35pm – votes
2.15pm – afternoon plenary session (justice and home affairs)
5.20pm – votes
Wednesday
9.45am – conference arrangements committee report
9.55am – general election report
11.55am – leader’s speech
