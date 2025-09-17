Nigel Farage welcomes first Labour defector to Reform UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has secured his first Labour defector as a borough councillor became the first to abandon Sir Keir Starmer’s party for Reform UK.

In a significant shift, Mason Humberstone became the first Labour politician to jump ship to the insurgent right-wing party.

His defection follows a series of Labour councillors joining the Green Party or switching to a pro-Gaza independent ticket. And it follows a slew of former and current Tory MPs and councillors joining Mr Farage’s ranks.

open image in gallery Mason Humberstone has defected from Labour to Reform ( Reform UK )

Labour has so far brushed off its own left-wing defectors as well as mocking Reform for accepting so many of what its MPs consider to be failed former Tories.

But the first defection of an elected Labour representative to the party will spark fears there are more to come.

Mr Humberstone was elected to represent Old Town ward in Stevenage in May 2023 and is now the only Reform member sitting on the Labour-run authority.

His defection will also raise fears in Labour HQ as “Stevenage Woman” - a socially conservative, non-radical female voter who has backed the Conservatives in the past - has previously been one of the key demographics the party has chased to build a winning electoral coalition.

Announcing his defection on Wednesday, Mr Humberstone said the party he previously supported was "lost, without vision" and "mired in scandal".

open image in gallery Nigel Farage this week welcomed Danny Kruger and Maria Caulfield from the Conservatives ( PA Wire )

Labour’s Stevenage MP Kevin Bonavia said he was "deeply disappointed" in the move, while council leader Richard Henry accused Mr Humberstone of "jumping ship for personal and political gain" and called for a by-election.

Explaining his decision, the councillor said: "I've battled with this decision for some time. But deep down, I know it's the right call.

"It isn't ordinary, hardworking people in Stevenage and across our country who've left Labour - Labour has left us.

"The party I joined is lost, without vision, mired in scandal, and too often speaking for a metropolitan elite rather than the people they're meant to serve."

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said the move showed his party was "winning the support of young people from across the political landscape".

It follows the defections this week of ex-health minister Maria Caulfield and sitting Conservative MP and shadow minister Danny Kruger.

open image in gallery The defection of a Labour politician to Reform is a fresh blow to Keir Starmer ( PA Wire )

Mr Bonavia, who was elected as Stevenage MP in 2024, said: "I am deeply disappointed in Cllr Humberstone for defecting to another party who thrive on fear and division and have no practical solutions for our country's future."

He urged Mr Humberstone to "do the right thing" and resign to seek a fresh mandate in a new election, adding: "I will not be distracted by political opportunism as I continue to focus on working day and night to secure positive changes for our town and villages as our local MP."

Council leader Mr Henry said: "I made every attempt, above and beyond what would be considered reasonable, to accommodate and mentor Cllr Humberstone as he brought many challenges to the table in terms of his attendance, punctuality, adherence to commitments, dedication to the role and much more."

He said Mr Humberstone had "jumped ship with no fair warning for personal and political gain" after being given "so many chances and opportunities to improve his conduct" and should face a by-election.

In the last year, Mr Humberstone has been to 10 of the 33 council and committee meetings he was expected to attend.

A local Labour source said: "Mason showed a lot of promise and potential when he joined the Labour Party, but the reality is he fell extremely below the mark."

He is the first sitting Labour councillor in England to switch to Mr Farage's party, following former Scottish Labour councillor Jamie McGuire's move earlier this year.

Mr Farage said: "I am delighted Cllr Mason Humberstone has joined us from Labour.

"He is putting country before party and we warmly welcome him to Reform.

"We are winning the support of young people from across the political landscape."