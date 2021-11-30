Lisa Nandy has dismissed claims that Keir Starmer snubbed Angela Rayner with the timing of his frontbench reshuffle, insisting it does not matter “who knew” about it.

Allies of Labour’s deputy leader were furious that the shake-up began as she was making a key speech on a sleaze crackdown – and that she first read about it in a newspaper.

But Ms Nandy, who was shifted to the levelling up brief – to take on cabinet big-hitter Michael Gove – said Sir Keir was right to work alone on shadow cabinet appointments.

“The leader makes the decisions, the gaffer picks the team, that’s how it goes and that’s how it has always gone,” she said.

“Frankly, I couldn’t care less about the circus of who’s in and who’s out, who’s up, who’s down, who knew, who didn’t.”

Ms Nandy, who was the shadow foreign secretary, also denied the reshuffle – which saw the return of Tony Blair-era veteran Yvette Cooper, to the home affairs brief – was a shift to the right.

“We’re moving North,” she said, referring to the focus on levelling up in left-behind areas, adding: “Left or right? You can keep that debate.

“We’re going out into the country and we’re going to start delivering for people in towns, villages and cities that have been completely and utterly abandoned by the political system.”

The Labour leader carried out a ruthless overhaul of his team on Tuesday, including demoting Ed Miliband by taking the business role off him while leaving him with climate change.

The former leader had clashed with Sir Keir in September, over the watering down of a Corbyn-era policy to nationalise energy companies.

The business portfolio went to Jonathan Reynolds, with promotions for key figures seen as being on the right of the party to education (Bridget Phillipson) and health (Wes Streeting).

