Labour reshuffle: Keir Starmer ‘to shake up shadow cabinet’ as Sue Gray joins staff

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is expected to begin the much-anticipated reshuffle of his shadow cabinet on Monday as Sue Gray finally starts her new role as his chief of staff.

With recent speculation that deputy leader Angela Rayner could have some of her duties revised, anticipation is building as to the future of her role. But because she was elected by party membership, she cannot be removed from the position entirely.

For the most part, Sir Keir is not expected to replace his most senior colleagues, with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper anticipated to be secure in their respective positions.

However, multiple reports have suggested that Ms Rayner could be directed towards overseeing the shadow levelling up team, currently overseen by Lisa Nandy.

The deputy leader has described her relationship with Sir Keir as an “arranged marriage” that has evolved over time, saying that the pair have worked “constructively” together following their mutual appointments in April 2020.

An ally of Ms Rayner’s told The Sun On Sunday that “some people are out to put her back in her box”, adding they “might try to strike us down and find us more powerful than before”.

Elsewhere, Darren Jones, chair of the parliamentary business committee, has been rumoured for a possible promotion, according to BBC reports. Grilling companies including Thames Water, Royal Mail and P&O have landed him positive feedback, though it’s unclear which area he would oversee if successful.

Under Sir Keir’s leadership, Labour currently has a 14-point lead over the Conservative Party, an opinion poll by market research company Opinium showed on Saturday as lawmakers prepare to return to parliament after the summer break.

Based on a survey of 2,055 British adults carried out between 30 August and 1 September, the new poll showed support for Labour had risen to 42 per cent, up one point since the last poll in July, while support for the Conservative Party rose by two points to 28 per cent.

The reshuffle rumours come as the Labour leader pledged that he would not increase income tax for workers. He told The Mirror a hike would be unfair as Britons have “paid a heavy price for the incompetence of the government after the last 13 years”.

His anticipated shadow cabinet moves follow Rishi Sunak’s mini reshuffle last week, which saw Claire Coutinho promoted to energy secretary as Grant Shapps departed for a future as defence secretary, following Ben Wallace’s resignation.

Ms Coutinho, 38 – a loyal supporter of the PM who regularly took to the airwaves on his behalf during last summer’s leadership contest – has a similar background to Mr Sunak. Rising quickly through the ranks, she has held junior ministerial roles for less than a year.

Some expect the prime minister to carry out a wider government reshuffle in the coming months.

It comes as both leaders gear up for annual party conference season in October and look to get their top teams in shape for the next general election.