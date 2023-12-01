Jump to content

POLITICS EXPLAINED

Can Labour win rural votes at the next election?

It may hold only two genuinely rural seats, but Sir Keir Starmer’s party is taking the fight into Tory territory says Sean O’Grady

Friday 01 December 2023 19:13
<p>Steve Reed is putting Labour's tanks onto Tory lawns – and fields (Peter Byrne/PA)</p>

Steve Reed is putting Labour’s tanks onto Tory lawns – and fields (Peter Byrne/PA)

Can Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party produce a kind of Heineken effect by refreshing parts of the electorate his predecessors could not reach: country folk? Shadow environment secretary Steve Reed is doing his best to brew something up; he told a Country Land and Business Association conference in London – a novel platform for a party spokesman – that Labour under Starmer would “treat our rural communities with respect”. The implied criticism is that they have not done so since the 2000s. “We became too detached from the aspirations and concerns of our rural communities,” he said. “No more.”

As with so many sections of the electorate, Tory travails have opened up opportunities for opposition parties…

Does Labour need the countryside to win?

