House prices will fall under Labour government, says Keir Starmer

A Labour government will try to get house prices falling by boosting supply, Sir Keir Starmer has said as he revealed his party is open to building on green belt land.

The Labour leader said his party would give local areas the ability to build on the greenbelt where it would not spoil the beauty of the countryside.

And Sir Keir claimed that house prices would come down if a Labour government can build more houses.

Asked if a Labour government will have house prices coming down rather than going up, Mr Starmer told Times Radio: “Oh, yes.”

“At the moment, one of the reasons that house prices are so high is because people hold land, trying to ensure that it gains as much value as possible,” he said.

The Labour leader added: “Developers and landowners actually have a vested interest in not building so many houses, because that keeps the price high. We want to change that model and make sure that many, many more houses are built – and that the price comes down.”

Ahead of setting out his ideas on planning, development and growth at the British Chambers of Commerce, the Labour leader said a discussion was needed over allowing building on the green belt if it meets local needs.

He used the example of houses being built on a playing field in Maidstone rather than on a car park, with the reason given that the car park was classified as being in the greenbelt.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Sir Keir said: “I don’t think anybody who cares about our countryside would think that is a good idea.

“So what I’m saying is that if we give local areas the power to direct where housing is, even when it is on the greenbelt, if it is a car park rather than a playing field, then I think that protecting the car park and building on the playing field was the wrong choice,” he said.

The Labour leader added: “We would make those tough choices and say to local areas: not withstanding that it is the greenbelt, if it is a car park or similar land which doesn’t effect the beauty of our countryside … then we’ll change the planning rules, we’ll give you the planning powers to do that.”

Rishi Sunak was forced to drop plans for compulsory housebuilding targets in the face of a backlash from rebel Tory MPs and activists – but Sir Keir will restate a commitment to bring back local housing targets.

In his speech at Westminster, he will say: “A generation and its hopes are being blocked by those who – more often than not – enjoy the secure homes and jobs that they’re denying to others.”

He will say his policy of backing “the builders not the blockers” extends beyond just new houses – calling for more onshore wind farms to be built in England.

Tory transport minister Holden said Sir Keir was “constantly shape shifting and moving positions”, adding: “Like any good barrister, what we see is Keir Starmer attempting to make a different case to a different audience every time he’s got a different case in front of him.”

However, senior Tory Lord Frost will warn today that the party could lose power if they fail to address the needs of young people “locked out” of the housing market.

The former Brexit minister is expected to highlight the pressure on young people dealing with housing shortages and high taxes at his National Conservativism conference speech.

Meanwhile, Labour appears ready to back levelling up secretary Michael Gove’s renting reforms after Sir Keir Starmer said they were “broadly right”.

Long-promised plans to abolish so-called no-fault evictions will be introduced to Parliament on Wednesday, but the bill will also look to strengthen landlords’ rights to kick out tenants for anti-social behaviour.

Sir Keir told BBC Breakfast: “I actually think what he is saying is broadly right and we would support it.

“Actually, this is a step in the right direction. I do think that having promised it in 2019, they could have done it a bit more quickly but, look, it is right to give renters more security.”

Campaigners have warned Mr Gove not to create a “back door” for evictions, with concern that periods will be reduced if renters have been deemed “irresponsible”. The legislation will not limit the number of times landlords can increase rents.