Reeves’s Budget ‘risks biggest layoffs in decade’ as worker shortage puts 1.5m homes plan at risk: Live
Labour starts the week battling criticism over its ability to achieve its housing plan, as well as the Budget’s blow to business confidence
Rachel Reeves will begin the week facing dual economic blows as employers warn of impending staff redundancies and record low small-business confidence as a result of her Budget tax hikes.
The number of companies planning to make staff redundant has reached its highest level in a decade outside the Covid pandemic, according to a new survey of 2,000 firms by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).
Critics said the findings foreshadowing staff cuts show the tax raids were “a millstone” around the neck of the economy, while business leaders said the government “urgently” needs to push for economic growth.
A separate survey commissioned by the Federation of Small Businesses found that confidence among its members hit its lowest recorded level outside the pandemic in the final quarter of last year.
It follows a warning from the construction industry that it doesn’t have enough workers to achieve Labour’s plan to tackle the housing crisis by building 1.5 million homes in the next five years.
The Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS), which supports and represents builders, has poured cold water on the plans, warning that the sector “simply doesn’t have the workforce to build it”.
UK companies planning biggest layoffs in a decade outside pandemic, survey suggests
Rachel Reeves is facing a double whammy of economic blows as employers warn of the dire impact of her Budget tax hikes.
The number of companies planning to make staff redundant has reached its highest level in a decade outside the Covid pandemic, according to a new survey. Meanwhile, confidence among small businesses has hit a new record low.
Ms Reeves’s national insurance hike has prompted widespread plans to increase redundancies and cut hiring, the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) said.
A survey of more than 2,000 employers by the organisation found nine in 10 businesses expect their employment costs to rise. Of these, a third said they plan to reduce staff through redundancies or recruiting fewer workers – and two in five warned they will raise prices.
Peter Cheese, the chief executive of the CIPD, said: “These are the most significant downward changes in employer sentiment we've seen in the last 10 years, outside of the pandemic. Employer confidence has been impacted by planned changes to employment costs, and employment indicators are heading in the wrong direction.”
Our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:
Reeves’s tax hikes ‘triggering redundancies and record low in business confidence’
Findings from the Federation of Small Businesses and the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development will add pressure on the chancellor
