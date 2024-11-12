Tories take narrow poll lead over Labour in Badenoch’s first week as leader

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Conservatives have taken a two-point poll lead over Sir Keir Starmer‘s Labour Party in Kemi Badenoch’s first week as leader.

The new Tory leader has taken the party to 29 per cent of the vote, according to pollsters More in Common, with Labour behind on just 27 per cent. It is the highest rating for the Conservatives since February.

It marks a remarkable fall from grace for Labour, which in July was elected to power in a landslide victory over Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives.

Then, Labour won a 174-seat majority on 34 per cent of the vote, while the Tories suffered their worst election defeat in history.

open image in gallery Kemi Badenoch succeeded Rishi Sunak as Tory leader last week ( @KemiBadenoch/Twitter )

But, as the fallout from Rachel Reeves’ historic £40bn tax grab grows, Labour’s poll rating has continued to fall.

And, just days after succeeding Mr Sunak as Tory leader, Ms Badenoch is enjoying a bounce, though More in Common director Luke Tryl cautioned that “at this stage people are not that familiar” with her.

“As that familiarity figure grows, the early first impressions she makes as leader of the opposition will be key to setting the course of her leadership,” he added.

Her net approval rating sits at -3, compared with Sir Keir on -25 points. However, just one in three people say they are familiar with Ms Badenoch, More in Common found.

It is just the latest poll to show a boost for Ms Badenoch and the Conservatives since she beat Robert Jenrick in the contest to replace Mr Sunak.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer’s government has faced backlash over his chancellor’s £40bn Budget tax grab ( Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Str )

The Independent’s weekly tracker poll by Techne UK on Friday revealed that in the week since she took over from the former PM, Ms Badenoch cut two points from the Labour lead in the polls.

It comes as Sir Keir’s government faces a mourning backlash over the Budget’s inheritance tax raid on farmers and the increase in employer contributions to national insurance.

Thousands of farmers are set to descend on London later this month in protest against the government’s extension of inheritance tax, which they say will threaten the UK’s food security and lead to the closure of family farms.

The party has been accused of “traumatising” farmers with the tax grab, which will mean they have to pay 20 per cent of tax on inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1m from April 2026.

Meanwhile Britain’s biggest business organisations have accused the government of “betrayal” over Budget plans to hike employer national insurance contributions from 13.8 per cent to 15 per cent - despite a manifesto pledge not to increase taxes for working people.

The majority of the increase will be passed onto workers through lower wages.

Elsewhere in the poll, Nigel Farage’s Reform UK continued to gain support, with 19 per cent of the vote, up from 18 per cent at the beginning of November.

The Liberal Democrats lost ground, falling from 14 per cent of the vote to 11 per cent, while the Green Party remained flat on 8 per cent.

Mr Tryl said the distribution of support made the UK look “more like a continental” country with a proportional representation voting system - not the current first past the post.