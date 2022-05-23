Labour to oppose Troubles amnesty legislation

The government has failed to secure cross-party support for its flagship proposals on the Northern Ireland peace process.

Labour sources said the party would oppose the plans, which include a controversial amnesty for those accused of atrocities during the Troubles, at the second reading of the Bill on Tuesday.

The plans, unveiled in the Queen’s Speech, were designed to find a way to protect ex-soldiers who served in Northern Ireland from prosecution, without applying the same rules to former terrorists.

Instead, ministers announced that those only who cooperated with a new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery, based on South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, would be offered an effective amnesty.

The government declared the plans would provide “the best route to give victims and their families the answers they have sought for years as well as giving our veterans the certainty they deserve”.

But they attracted criticism from victim groups and the largest Unionist party in Northern Ireland, the DUP, expressed its concerns.

Earlier this month a former Conservative minister told The Independent he did not think his party would “wear” the proposals when their ramifications were set out.

Labour sources said that the planned legislation had been poorly received in Northern Ireland.