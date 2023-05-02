Keir Starmer says Labour will abandon pledge to scrap tuition fees

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox
Labour is planning to abandon its pledge to abolish university tuition fees, Keir Starmer has said.
Speaking on Tuesday morning the opposition leader said the party was preparing to "move on" from the commitment.
Sir Keir personally committed to scrapping tuition fees when he stood for the Labour leadership in 2020, including the policy in his list of pledges.
It also featured in the party's 2017 and 2019 Labour manifestoes under Jeremy Corbyn.
Asked about the policy on BBC Radio 4's Today programme the Labour leader said:
“We are likely to move on from that commitment because we do find ourselves in a different financial situation."
But Sir Keir said the current system was unfair and that the party would in the coming weeks, “set out a fairer solution”.
"We are looking at options for how we fund these fees. The current system is unfair, it doesn’t really work for students, doesn’t work for universities," he said.
He added that he did not “want that to be read as us accepting for a moment that the current system is fair or that it is working”.
Sir Keir has faced criticism for dropping a number of pledges he made when he stood for the leadership.
Among policies dropped by the Labour leader since he took over are free movement with the EU, raising taxes on the top 5 per cent of earners, and taking utilities into public ownership.
Challenged in February over the about-faces he said the pledges “haven’t all been abandoned by any stretch of the imagination”.
Tuition fees are currently capped at £9,250 under a system introduced by the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition in the face of student protests.
University was free for full time students until 1998 when fees of £1,000 were introduced by Tony Blair's government.
After the 2005 general election Labour then tripled fees to £3,000, and they were tripled again by the 2010 coalition government.
Labour’s 2019 manifest pledged to “end the failed free-market experiment in higher education, abolish tuition fees and bring back maintenance grants”.
