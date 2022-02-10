Labour facing bankruptcy as biggest union donor Unite says it could pull remaining support

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham says Labour must start acting like ‘the party for workers’

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 10 February 2022 09:44
Comments
<p>Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Victoria Jones/PA)</p>

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Victoria Jones/PA)

(PA Wire)

Keir Starmer's party faces the prospect of bankruptcy after Labour's biggest donor threatened to pull support for the party.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the "remaining financial support" her union gives the party is "now under review" amid an ongoing industrial dispute.

The union chief, who replaced Len McCluskey last year, is angry about an industrial dispute with a Labour council – and says Sir Keir's party needs to act like "the party for workers" again.

"Let me be very clear - the remaining financial support of Labour Party is now under review," she said in a message on Wednesday evening.

"Your behaviour and mistreatment of our members will not be accepted. It's time to act like labour, be the party for workers."

Recommended

Labour has already passed a round of mass redundancies and asked staff to take a real-terms pay cut amid a funding crisis in the party.

The opposition outfit has seen a vast exodus of members since Sir Keir took over and stripped the party of most of its radical policies – resulting in a dramatic cut in membership subscriptions and shortfall in revenue.

Unite chief Sharon Graham

(Unite)

The latest flashpoint between Unite and Labour comes in Coventry, where refuse workers have been on strike for weeks in a long-running row over pay.

Ms Graham said that Coventry council, which is run by Labour, has "time and again totally misrepresented the union’s claims for its bin drivers".

She added that the local authority "should be ashamed of the spin it has tried to make about its own workers’ pay rates".

Asked about its treatment of workers, a Labour spokesperson said the party was now "under new management".

"Keir Starmer’s Labour Party will always act in the public interest. These sort of threats won't work in Keir Starmer's Labour Party," they said.

"We would have hoped that Unite would have got the message that the Labour Party is under new management.”

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Ms Graham's intervention was not uniformly welcomed on the Labour left. Jon Lansman, a veteran figure who founded campaign group Momentum expressed doubts about Unite's tough approach.

"If [Sharon Graham] wants to win political victories for our members, we must work with other trade unions and the constituency Labour party Left to change the direction of Labour, not abandon Labour in favour of no-hoper fringe parties," he said.

"She needs a political strategy as well as industrial strategies, but she does not have one. Political threats are OK provided you have clear political demands and a strategy for delivering them."

Recommended

Unite is Britain's second biggest union and Labour's biggest donor. In December Ms Graham said she did not think Unite was getting "the best value" from its cash by giving it to Labour.

She said: "The fact that I am being quite robust is because Labour needs to talk about workers, needs to defend workers and needs to defend communities."

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in