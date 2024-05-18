Labour pledges 40,000 extra NHS appointments a week

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Labour has pledged to introduce shared NHS waiting lists to deliver an extra 40,000 appointments a week and improve healthcare.

Hospitals would be forced to run evening and weekend surgeries, with staff and resources pooled across a region under the plans.

Patients would also be offered appointments at nearby hospitals to avoid waiting times at their local one, allowing them to be treated faster.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “Fourteen years of Conservative neglect has seen waiting lists treble and, despite Rishi Sunak’s promise, they are still rising.

“Only Labour has a plan to reform our NHS, get hospitals working together with shared waiting lists and staff, to get patients treated on time again.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting slammed the government’s ‘neglect’ of the NHS ( Getty )

The party has pledged to spend £1.1bn to pay staff extra for out-of-hours working to deliver the promised 40,000 weekly operations, scans or appointments.

The opposition claimed it would raise the money through clamping down on tax dodgers and tightening up the rules on non-domiciled people.

Labour highlighted the way staff at Guys and St Thomas’ in London used a high-intensity theatre (HIT) list to more efficiently perform more procedures.

The HIT list system involves increasing the number of anaesthetic, surgical and theatre staff in order to minimise the turnaround time between cases.

By using two theatres at the same time, surgeons can be operating at the same time as their next patient is being prepared and anaesthetised.

Labour highlighted the way staff at Guys and St Thomas’ in London used a high-intensity theatre (HIT) list to more efficiently perform more procedures ( PA )

While on a normal working day they can perform three knee surgeries for patients, they get through 12 when doing a HIT list.

Hospitals performed an average of 795 procedures on weekdays, but just 176 on Saturdays or Sundays, according to a Labour Party Freedom of Information request last year.

Mr Streeting said: “We will learn from the great innovations already happening in the health service, and take the best of the NHS to the rest of the NHS.

“That’s how Labour will cut NHS waiting times, with 40,000 more evening and weekend appointments each week, paid for by clamping down on tax dodgers and non-dom loopholes.”

The promise to cut NHS waiting lists was one of the “first steps” for a Labour government set out by Sir Keir Starmer.

The Tories repeated the claim that Labour will have to raise taxes to fill a £38.5bn hole in its spending commitments.

Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden said: “While Labour would increase your taxes, the Conservatives are making progress on cutting the NHS waiting lists, which have fallen by around 200,000 since September 2023, the biggest six-month fall in over 10 years outside the pandemic.

“Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives are sticking with the plan which is working, helping patients get the care they need more quickly so they can lead healthy and happy lives.”