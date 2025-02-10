Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is struggling to get a grip on the snowballing WhatsApp scandal that has forced an apology from a second MP in his party.

The Labour leader is facing calls to widen the investigation into inappropriate messages reportedly shared in the chat, which has already led to the sacking of former health minister Andrew Gwynne and has now embroiled Burnley MP Oliver Ryan.

As fresh messages continue to emerge, here is everything we know so far.

What is the WhatsApp group?

The scandal erupted on Saturday when the Mail on Sunday contacted Downing Street to inform staff of the existence of the group and the messages Mr Gwynne had sent in it.

No10 responded quickly, sacking Mr Gwynne as a health minister over the alleged “antisemitic”, “sexist” and “racist” comments in the group, and launched an investigation into the reportedly named “Trigger Me Timbers” WhatsApp group.

In a warning to others who have shared messages in the group, a Labour spokesperson said the party would take swift action “if individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour Party members”.

open image in gallery Andrew Gwynne said he regrets making badly misjudged comments in a WhatsApp group after Sir Keir Starmer sacked him as a minister ( PA )

What did Labour MPs reportedly say in the WhatsApp group?

In one message, seen by the Mail on Sunday, Mr Gwynne allegedly wrote a mock reply to a complaint from a 72-year-old constituent.

He is said to have written: “Dear resident, F*** your bins. I'm re-elected and without your vote. Screw you. PS: Hopefully you'll have croaked it by the all-outs.”

He is also accused of making racist comments about veteran Labour MP Diane Abbott and sexist comments about deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, the paper claimed.

It was reported his comments further included antisemitic slights and a joke about a constituent being "mown down" by a truck.

It has since emerged that Mr Ryan, 29, has posted more than 2,000 messages in the WhatsApp group.

The MP, who is gay, appeared to mock a fellow Labour MP over his sexuality in exchanges in the private group.

He also made cruel remarks about Colin Bailey, vice-chairman of the party's Audenshaw branch, Labour member for 42 years and a lifelong lollipop man in Greater Manchester.

When told about the insults, Mr Bailey told the Daily Mail: “I am very angry about this. I thought Oliver was a friend, as I did some work for him. That's the thing, you help these people, and they stab you in the back.”

He added: “My daughter has reported this to the police today.”

open image in gallery Labour MP for Burnley Oliver Ryan is also under investigation ( PA Media )

How have MPs Andrew Gwynne and Oliver Ryan responded to the leaks?

In a statement released after his suspension, Mr Gwynne said: “I deeply regret my badly misjudged comments and apologise for any offence I’ve caused. I’ve served the Labour Party all my life and it was a huge honour to be appointed a minister by Keir Starmer.

“I entirely understand the decisions the PM and the party have taken and, while very sad to have been suspended, will support them in any way I can.”

In another statement, Mr Ryan, who is long-term friends with Mr Gwynne, said: "Between 2019 and early 2022, I was a member of a WhatsApp group created by my MP and former employer, Andrew Gwynne. Some of the comments made in that group were completely unacceptable, and I fully condemn them. I regret not speaking out at the time and I recognise that failing to do so was wrong.

"I did not see every message, but I accept responsibility for not being more proactive in challenging what was said. I also made some comments myself which I deeply regret and would not make today and for that, I wholeheartedly apologise. I will co-operate fully with the Labour Party's investigation."

What is the response to the scandal?

The Conservative Party on Sunday evening demanded the investigation be widened.

Richard Holden, the Tory shadow paymaster general, said: "With hateful remarks being spewed by such senior Labour figures, getting to the bottom of this situation should be Sir Keir Starmer’s top priority.

“Sir Keir should not hide behind the process to delay action, especially with concerns that there were more Members of Parliament, councillors and Labour members involved.”

open image in gallery An investigation is underway into the WhatsApp group reportedly called “Trigger Me Timbers” ( PA Archive )

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook said the language the MP reportedly used in his messages is "completely unacceptable" and "in some instances, it's deeply concerning".

Mr Pennycook told the Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme on Sky News: "I don't know, personally, what other people on that WhatsApp conversation have said... I've been very clear, there's an investigation taking place into the whole incident.

"What the public can take from the way the prime minister has acted decisively in this case to dismiss Andrew Gwynne, is that if any other Labour MP or minister falls short he will act to uphold the highest standards in public office.”

Home Office minister Dame Angela Eagle told Sky News on Monday morning: "My understanding is the chief whip will be seeing [Mr Ryan] today.

"There's an ongoing investigation into the entirety of that WhatsApp group, Andrew Gwynne has been administratively suspended, those kind of comments are not acceptable.

"So the prime minister has taken a very strong stance straight away on all of this as soon as it came to light."

What could happen to MPs in the group?

Mr Gwynne, the 50-year-old MP for Gorton and Denton has already been suspended from the party.

As Conservatives call for the investigation to be widened the chief whip will be speaking with Mr Ryan and there is “no action off the table”, a government source said.

While both have apologised, there are concerns another Labour MP and councillors, thought to have been members of the group, were also involved or failed to report the comments.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “The prime minister is determined to uphold high standards of conduct in public office. He will not hesitate to take action against any minister who fails to meet these standards, as he has in this case.”