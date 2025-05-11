Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Foreign Secretary will host ministers for critical talks on how to deal with the “existential” threat Russia poses to security in Europe.

David Lammy is expected to announce further sanctions targeting those supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine amid demands for Vladimir Putin to accept a 30-day ceasefire deal on Monday.

He will meet with Foreign Ministers of the Weimar+ group including representatives from France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Poland and the EU at Lancaster House in a show of “unwavering support for Ukraine’s right to peace and freedom”.

Mr Lammy said: “We are facing a once-in-a-generation moment for the collective security of our continent. The challenge we face today is not only about the future of Ukraine – it is existential for Europe as a whole.

“I have brought our friends and partners to London to make clear that we must stand together, allied in our protection of sovereignty, of peace and of Ukraine.

“A strong and secure Britain is a foundation of our Plan for Change. This cannot be achieved without standing up to Putin and strengthening our shared European security.”

open image in gallery Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer tour the streets of Kyiv, Ukraine, after they attended a meeting of the so-called ‘coalition of the willing’ at the Presidential Palace (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

It follows a historic visit on Saturday by the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, Poland to Kyiv during which, alongside the US, they called for Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire to allow for unfettered peace talks.

It drew a response from Russian president Vladimir Putin, who proposed direct talks with Kyiv this week.

Speaking to Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “They started this illegal invasion of Ukraine and everyone wants to see peace in Ukraine, and now we’ve had the huge international pressure calling for a ceasefire.

“We do need to now see a serious response from the Russian regime. That so far has been lacking, I hope that they will now take this seriously.”

Mr Putin had said earlier on Sunday that Russia was “committed to serious negotiations with Ukraine”.

In a post on X, Mr Zelensky described it as a “positive sign that the Russians have finally begun to consider ending the war.” But added: “There is no point in continuing the killing even for a single day.

“We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire – full, lasting, and reliable – starting tomorrow, May 12th, and Ukraine is ready to meet”.

Keir Starmer said united European leaders were “calling out” the Russian leader with the backing of Donald Trump on Saturday. “If [Putin] is serious about peace, he has a chance to show it now,” Sir Keir said.

And he warned there were “no more ifs and buts” after he flew to Kyiv to stand side by side with President Zelensky, saying Putin had not required extra conditions to be met when “he wanted a ceasefire to have a parade – and he does not need them now”.

In a turnaround just weeks after Mr Trump’s showdown with Zelensky in the Oval Office, Sir Keir also said Europe and the US were “speaking with one voice” on the issue.