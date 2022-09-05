Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

As the new Tory leader is announced, the key question on the public’s mind will be - what happens to Larry the cat?

More beloved than any serving prime minister Larry is a pillar of British government and has been the friendly furry face of No 10 for more than a decade.

The tabby cat was recruited by then-Prime Minister David Cameron to deal with a pack of rats seen scuttling close to the British leader’s official residence, and has been in residence since February 15, 2011.

He holds the title of chief mouser to the Cabinet Office. The former stray, adopted from London’s Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. He was the first cat to hold the rat-catching portfolio since the retirement of Humphrey in 1997, and has loyally served three prime ministers.

Larry, who has met a number of world leaders has been largely unfriendly to men but took a liking to former U.S. President Barack Obama. When former President Donald Trump visited in 2019, Larry took a nap under his car.

Luckily for the British public, Larry remains the one constant within an imploding cabient. He is technically owned by the staff at Downing Street and so will not be leaving with Mr Johnson.

Long may Larry serve this country.