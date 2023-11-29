Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Senior Conservative Lee Anderson has lambasted Home Office chiefs for their “staggering” failure to provide figures on the faltering asylum system to a group of MPs.

The deputy Tory chair said “the big boss hasn’t got a clue” during an awkward grilling of the department’s permanent secretary Sir Matthew Rycroft.

It came as Sir Matthew and his Home Office deputy made the bombshell admission that they simply do not know what has happened to 17,000 asylum seekers whose claims have been withdrawn.

Senior MPs on the home affairs committee expressed their astonishment, as deputy permanent secretary Simon Ridley said: “In most cases I don’t know where those people are.”

Labour chair Dame Diana Johnson said it was “amazing” that the top officials did not have more precise figures and accused them of being “really disrespectful to this committee”.

Mr Anderson, the combative right-wing Tory, demanded figures on many rejected asylum seekers had been deported in the past three years – excluding criminals and Albanians.

Sir Matthew and his deputy looked puzzled, before the Mr Ridley said: “I don’t think we have [those numbers].” The Home Office permanent secretary then said they would “write to the committee with those numbers”.

Mr Anderson fumed: “I’m sorry … but I find it absolutely staggering that the big boss hasn’t got a clue – not just on this question, but on nearly every other question we’ve asked today.”

Negotiations on Rishi Sunak’s planned new treaty with Rwanda over his deportation policy are in their final stages, according to the Home Office’s top civil servant.

Sir Matthew told MPs officials were in the capital Kigali “as we speak” as they put the “finishing touches” to the talks after the Supreme Court ruled against the plan to send some asylum seekers on a one-way trip to the African nation.

Lee Anderson ‘staggered’ by Home Office officials’ failure to provide any figures (PA Media)

Grilled further by MPs, Home Office officials could not say how many people might come to UK from Rwanda under a clause in the deportation deal struck by the Conservative government.

Sir Matthew said it was not a one-for-one agreement, before admitting that the Home Office had “not got a number in mind”.

Senior Tory Tim Loughton also grilled Mr Rycroft on why he could not give any figures for the cost of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, when a Home Office document had already revealed the cost to be £169,000 per person.

The top Home Office officials could not give the cross-party group of MPs any figures on the cost of the deal which has seen asylum seekers placed on the Bibby Stockholm barge on the coast of Dorset.

Mr Loughton challenged the officials on the 17,316 asylum claims that were withdrawn in the year to September 2023. The senior Tory said 5 per cent of cases were classified as withdrawn because their claim was not substantiated – but 95 per cent of withdrawals were categorised as happening “for other reasons”.

Mr Ridley said these were asylum seekers who made a claim, were invited to interview, but did not turn up. “In most cases I don’t know where those people are,” he said.

It comes as cabinet minister Steve Barclay said Rishi Sunak’s government needed to “go further, faster” to bring down net migration after the latest figures showed that it hit a record-high of 745,000 last year.

Mr Barclay, a former health secretary, confirmed restrictions on social care workers’ relatives was being considered by Mr Sunak and home secretary James Cleverly.

“One of the areas where I know the Home Secretary will want to look is dependants of those coming in to the care sector,” he told Times Radio. “So, there are a range of options.”