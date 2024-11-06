Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Lee Anderson has been ordered to apologise to the Commons for bullying and harassment after a parliamentary watchdog found he twice swore at a security officer when his pass did not work.

The Reform UK MP allegedly told the guard "f*** off, everyone opens the door to me, you are the only one" when he was told he needed to have his pass checked at the gates to the Westminster estate.

A complaint about the incident on 3 November was upheld by parliament’s standards commissioner.

Mr Anderson initially appealed against the finding to the Independent Expert Panel, but the panel dismissed his case.

Reform UK MP Lee Anderson has been told to apologise to the Commons (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) ( PA Wire )

He has since "accepted the Commissioner’s finding that he had sworn at the complainant and that his behaviour had been a breach of the bullying and harassment policy", the panel said.

It said: "He had also expressed a desire to apologise. The sub-panel accepted Mr Anderson’s evidence that he had faced ‘challenging personal circumstances’ on the day in question and his ‘unacceptable behaviour’ was ‘not planned or premeditated’."

Jawad Raza, the FDA union’s national officer for parliamentary staff, said the case was “a reminder that behaviours and the culture within the House still needs to change”.

Mr Raza added: “Bullying and harassment is not acceptable in any workplace, nor should it be tolerated.”

Mr Anderson has a long history of making offensive comments and courting controversy, having been forced out of the Conservative Party for making a racist rant about London mayor Sadiq Khan on GB News.

Lee Anderson was forced out of the Conservative Party over comments he made about London mayor Sadiq Khan ( PA )

The former Tory deputy chairman defected to Reform after his suspension for refusing to apologise for a widely criticised interview in which he said “Islamists” have “got control” of Mr Khan.

In an appearance on GB News, Mr Anderson said: “I don’t actually believe that the Islamists have got control of our country, but what I do believe is they’ve got control of Khan and they’ve got control of London… He’s actually given our capital city away to his mates.”

He has also been a vocal supporter of the return of the death penalty, has claimed people who use foodbanks “cannot cook properly… cannot budget” and once challenged anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray to a fight.

Before he became an MP, Mr Anderson sparked anger by posting a video on Facebook arguing during his election campaign that “nuisance tenants” should be forced to live in tents and pick potatoes.

Mr Anderson was contacted for comment.