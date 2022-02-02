Levelling up strategy cut-and-pasted from Theresa May’s abandoned plans, MP reveals

The “12 missions” at the heart of the government’s levelling up strategy have been largely cut-and-pasted from Theresa May’s abandoned plans, it has emerged.

No fewer than eight of the 12 targets for reviving poorer areas have been rehashed from a 2017 Industrial Strategy which was shelved by Boris Johnson, a Labour MP is protesting.

“This is essentially the recently scrapped Industrial Strategy rebranded as Levelling Up,” said Darren Jones, the chair of the Commons business committee.

Branding the situation “ridiculous”, Mr Jones said his analysis suggested the only new targets are for improving school performance, cutting crime and to “restore local pride”.

“Government was failing at delivering the Industrial Strategy missions, so how will government now deliver this?” Mr Jones asked on Twitter.

The criticism comes after Michael Gove admitted he had lost a cabinet battle with Rishi Sunak for extra cash, which means the flagship strategy will receive no new funding.

Instead, it will signal a return to Labour-style target-setting – abolished by David Cameron in 2010 – with a warning it will take the rest of the 2020s to reap success.

Every area will be offered a directly-elected mayor, if it wants one – but Mr Gove has admitted it will be only a “starting gun fired on decade-long project to level up Britain”.

A damning report by the spending watchdog is warning billions of pounds currently being spent may be wasted because ministers are picking the wrong projects and failing to analyse “what works”.

more follows