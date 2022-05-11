A senior Labour MP has been suspended from the House of Commons for two days for bullying a member of staff.

Ex-cabinet minister Liam Byrne was found to have ostracised former staff member David Barker between March 20 and the end of July 2020.

This followed a dispute between Mr Byrne and Mr Barker at the Birmingham Hodge Hill constituency office which prompted the MP to send the complainant home.

Parliamentary commissioner for standards Kathryn Stone upheld a single allegation of bullying against Mr Byrne following a complaint made under Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

Mr Byrne later said he was “profoundly sorry” and had apologised.

On Wednesday evening, MPs approved a motion to suspend Mr Byrne from the Commons on Thursday and Monday May 16.

Mr Byrne’s salary will also be withdrawn for two days, the motion added.