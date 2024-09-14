Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Liberal Democrat activists and MPs will sing a sweary anti-Brexit song at the party’s annual conference in Brighton on Monday.

At the notorious “Glee Club” event for attendees of the jamboree, punters will belt out a rewritten version of Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious titled Who Swears, Wins.

The song opens with a jibe about the Brexit referendum having “not gone our way”, before descending into a sweary tirade about Britain’s departure from the European Union.

The main line of the song, sung to the tune of the Mary Poppins duet, is: “B****cks-bloody-b***er-knackers-f***ing-c**t to Brexit.”

Sir Ed waving from a jet ski as he arrived in Brighton ( PA Wire )

Previous targets of re-written jingles sung at the annual Glee Club event, which takes place on the last night of the party’s conference, include a Lettuce Liz song set to the tune of Let It Be by The Beatles, in a reference to the vegetable which outlasted the ex-PM in her final days in Downing Street.

The lyrics were: “When I find myself in times of trouble, Graham Brady comes to me, passing me the dressing, lettuce be.

“And in my hour of darkness, He is standing right in front of me, passing me the dressing, lettuce be. Lettuce Liz, Lettuce Liz, Lettuce Liz, Lettuce Liz, Outlasted by a Lettuce, Lettuce Liz.”

Another song reworked by the party was the football anthem Three Lions, which was turned into a pro-EU song with lyrics about rejoining the bloc.

It begins by referring to a “referendum full of hate”, followed by a chorus featuring the lyrics: “Gold stars on the flag, four freedoms still gleaming, glory years of peace, kept us all campaigning.”

Responding to the lyrics of this year’s Mary Poppins tune, Reform UK MP Lee Anderson said: “I think the Lib Dems need a spoonful of British sugar to help the Brexit medicine go down.”

The Glee Club get-together comes at the party’s first conference since winning a record number of 72 MPs in July’s general election.

A Lib Dem spokesperson said: "The Liberator songbook is written by volunteers known for using colourful language to mock the party's previous policies.”