Watch live as Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons, takes business questions after accusing the Commons speaker last night of making a decision “that undermines the confidence of this House”.

A government minister has also refused to back Sir Lindsay Hoyle following an evening of parliamentary chaos over a vote on Gaza on Wednesday 21 February.

Maria Caulfield said she would “struggle to support” him after he upended parliamentary convention by selecting Labour’s bid to amend an SNP motion calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The health minister urged Sir Lindsay to “come clean” about what discussions were had before the vote amid Tory and SNP suggestions that the opposition sought to influence his decision.

Sir Lindsay issued an apology after a day of acrimony that saw MPs pass Labour’s amendment to the opposition day motion as Conservative and SNP politicians walked out of the debate in protest.

Last night, Ms Mordaunt, accused him of having “undermined the confidence” of the Commons in an attack over the proceedings on Wednesday.