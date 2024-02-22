Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pressure is mounting for Sir Lindsay Hoyle to resign, after a motion of no confidence in the speaker was signed by more than 50 MPs.

On Wednesday, MPs walked out of the chamber in protest at his handling of the Gaza ceasefire debate.

The speaker later apologised to the House of Commons and vowed to hold talks with senior party figures amid calls to “resign”.

He said: “I thought I was doing the right thing and the best thing, and I regret it, and I apologise for how it’s ended up.”

He added he wanted to allow all sides to “express their views” and that he was “very, very concerned about the security” of MPs who have received personal threats over their stance on the Gaza conflict.

We want to know what you make of the last night’s chaos in the Commons. Should Sir Lindsay resign following the Gaza ceasefire debate? Or is it all much ado about nothing?

If you want to share your opinion then add it in the comments and we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

All you have to do is sign up and register your details - then you can then take part in the discussion. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Make sure you adhere to our community guidelines , which can be found here . For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Join the conversation with other Independent readers below.