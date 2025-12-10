UK government ‘would consider’ Australia-style social media ban for under-16s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK ministers will closely monitor Australia’s social media ban for under-16s, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy confirmed, as the government unveiled its 10-year national youth plan.

While no immediate UK measure is planned due to "enforceability" concerns, Ms Nandy suggested future action could follow if the Australian policy proves successful.

This comes alongside a £500 million package to revive youth services, including building or refurbishing 250 youth centres and giving more children access to a "trusted adult" outside their home.

Ms Nandy made these remarks to broadcasters on Wednesday, responding to questions about potentially following Australia’s approach to social media accounts for under-16s.

Facebook, Instagram, Kick, Reddit, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube and Twitch face fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars (£24.7 million) if they fail to take reasonable steps to remove such accounts.

“We’re obviously keeping a very close eye on the way that this is playing out in Australia because we know that young people are really struggling with the amount of time that they spend online and what is happening to them online,” Ms Nandy told Sky News.

open image in gallery Facebook, Instagram, Kick, Reddit, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube and Twitch face fines in Australia if they fail to take reasonable steps to remove accounts for under-16s ( PA )

But asked whether she thought the ban would be a good idea, she told Times Radio: “We don’t think so.

“We asked young people what they thought about it, and the overwhelming response was concerns about enforceability.

“Are we seriously saying that we’re going to start prosecuting young people for going on social media?”

The Cabinet minister indicated the Government could change its approach if the ban ended up enjoying support among young people.

“Yes, we certainly would consider it, not only if it worked, but if young people… believed that it was working and trusted that that was a solution,” she told BBC Breakfast.

open image in gallery The Culture Secretary said the Government would ‘certainly consider’ similar plans to Australia on social media if they had the support of young people ( Gareth Fuller/PA )

Under plans announced on Wednesday, the Government will aim to ensure 500,000 more young people have access to an adult such as a youth worker who they can trust to help them navigate challenges like staying safe online.

A network of 50 “young futures” hubs, described as bringing together different services under one roof, are also due to be established by March 2029, with the first eight operational by March 2026.

Opposition critics argued the plan falls short of action needed to help young people, with the Tories saying the future looks “increasingly bleak” for the next generation under Labour.

The Government hopes the plans will protect young people from “isolation online” in favour of “connection and in real life connections”.

It follows a so-called “state of the nation” survey commissioned by Ms Nandy, which heard from more than 14,000 young people across England.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he believed improving prospects for children was “our generation’s greatest responsibility” as he warned of a “lost decade of young kids”.

open image in gallery Sir Keir said improving prospects for young people was a ‘moral mission’ (PA)

“As a dad and as Prime Minister, I believe it is our generation’s greatest responsibility to turn the tide on the lost decade of young kids left as collateral damage. It is our moral mission,” he said.

The Liberal Democrats said the Government needed to do “much more” to ensure all children had access to the local services they deserved.

“The Government also owes it to every child with special educational needs and their families, to get on with reforming the broken Send system, ensuring they are not left behind,” Munira Wilson, the party’s education, children and families spokeswoman said.

“It cannot continue to kick the can down the road – the future of thousands of vulnerable children is at stake.”

Shadow culture secretary Nigel Huddleston said any renewed investment in youth services was “welcome” but added: “Young people need a strong, growing economy that can offer real jobs and real prospects.

“Instead, Labour’s economic mismanagement and tax hikes are forcing businesses to close, shrinking opportunities while inflation continues to climb.

“Under Labour, the outlook for the next generation is increasingly bleak.”